Why Frodo Leaves Middle-Earth At The End Of The Lord Of The Rings

The book and movie versions of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" have a lot of similarities, but also some major differences. Peter Jackson's "Return of the King" adaptation makes some major changes to J.R.R. Tolkien's source material, like cutting out the Scouring of the Shire (the hobbit rebellion to recapture their homeland from Saruman's forces). However, both Tolkien's novel and Jackson's film conclude with Frodo leaving Middle-earth. Why? Other hobbits, like Merry and Pippin, get a less dramatic (though still moving) ending.

So, why does the hero hobbit of Bag End need to leave? Everything's fine, right? The short answer is that Frodo leaves Middle-earth because ... actually, I'll let him explain. Here's how he justifies the move to his beloved Sam in the final pages of Tolkien's book:

"I have been too deeply hurt, Sam. I tried to save the Shire, and it has been saved, but not for me. It must often be so, Sam, when things are in danger: Someone has to give them up, lose them, so that others may keep them."

Earlier, Frodo goes into a little more detail when talking to Gandalf about his "deep hurts." When they pass the Ford of Bruinen (where the Black Riders attacked Frodo early in his quest), Frodo's old wound in his shoulder aches, and Gandalf replies, "Alas! There are some wounds that cannot be wholly cured," to which Frodo responds:

"There is no real going back. Though I may come to the Shire, it will not seem the same; for I shall not be the same. I am wounded with knife, sting, and tooth, and a long burden. Where shall I find rest?"

The answer, of course, is over the seas, in the West, in the Undying Lands. Let's break things down.