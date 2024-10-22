How Return Of The King's Ending Changed From The Book – And How It Changes Lord Of The Rings

Both the book and movie have lengthy, progressive endings, and for the most part, they match up pretty well. However, the glaring exception is the Scouring of the Shire. The wanton destruction of the Hobbit homeland is a critical part of the story. In the book, Gandalf specifically tells the Hobbits that "You must settle [The Shire's] affairs yourselves; that is what you have been trained for." Tolkien himself added in the foreword to "The Fellowship of the Ring" book that the Scouring of the Shire is "an essential part of the plot, foreseen from the outset, though in the event modified by the character of Saruman as developed in the story..."

In other words, the need for the Hobbits to reclaim their homeland on their own is a key part of the story's conclusion, and removing it sends quiet yet critical shockwaves through the story that precedes it. For instance, we get a glimpse of the oppression in the Shire in the Mirror of Galadriel in the movie, but Jackson had to pivot. He spins the horrifying glimpse as something that "could be" if Frodo fails. In the books, Sam sees that vision presented as something that could very well be real, and he needs to choose between Frodo and the quest or protecting his home. In the event, he wisely chooses to save all of Middle-earth by continuing the quest, but they ultimately do have to deal with the consequences of leaving the Shire. Elrond also touches on the safety of the Shire even earlier in "The Fellowship of the Ring" when he argues that Pippin and Merry shouldn't come on the quest, adding that the Shire is not free from peril and he hoped to send them back to warn the Hobbits of impending danger. They don't go, and ultimately have to fight a small war as a result.

The removal of the Scouring of the Shire didn't completely derail the movie. However, it did take away a significant and poignant point in the story designed to demonstrate the maturity, capability, and confidence that the Hobbits develop throughout their adventures. Also, who wouldn't want to see a Hobbit army attacking a group of Human ruffians? Sounds like a hoot.