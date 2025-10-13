15 Most Expensive TV Shows Of All Time

In recent years, television has transformed from the cheap alternative to theatrical film to a big-budget spectacle in its own right. Many prestige shows on TV right now not only feature A-list movie stars in prominent roles, but feature cinematic special effects, premium production design, and ambitious storytelling that makes the most recent Marvel movies look primitive by comparison. Some might argue this is ultimately a detriment to television as a medium, causing shows to take years to make in-between seasons, while some successful series are still able to find success without breaking the bank.

Either way, the 2000s have been rife with television shows that, when adjusted for inflation and accounting for the entire series' budget, are truly astronomically expensive. From globe-trotting action series to fully-fledged worlds painstakingly created for the small screen, these 15 shows are some of the most pricey that networks and streaming services have ever made. At the very least for some of them, they're also considered some of the greatest TV shows of all time, so maybe the cost was worth it.