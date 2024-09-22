The 5 Best Celebrity Cameos In The Boys, Ranked

The satirical superhero series "The Boys" has done a phenomenal job of making its fictional world feel just as lived-in and established as our own. Instead of Fox News, they have Vought News, for example, but they have also included a whole bunch of celebrity cameos that make that fictional world feel a little less fictional. Sometimes the cameos are just a fun bit of stunt casting, but occasionally they elevate the scene or actually have meaning behind them. Series showrunner Eric Kripke has done a pretty good job of using the cameos sparingly but going for the gold when he does, occasionally asking series co-executive producer Seth Rogen to help him secure some of his more famous friends.

Over the course of the first four seasons, the series has brought on some seriously big names, ranging from comedy superstar Aisha Tyler (who also wrote and starred in an episode of "The Boys Presents: Diabolical") to Academy Award-winning actor Charlize Theron. But which cameos were the best? Let's take a look at five of the funniest and most impressive moments when some big-name celebrities decided to spend some time in the twisted world of "The Boys."