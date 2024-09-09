Filming Will Ferrell's Cameo In The Boys Was A Treacherous Day On Set

"At the time, I had just had a meeting with Will and his producing partner Carolina [Barlow]," Kripke recalled. "We ended up texting, and he's the nicest guy, and so I just reached out to him and said, 'Would you be interested in flying out to Toronto for 36 hours and doing this role for us?' He thought it was funny and agreed to do it, which was amazing."

The only issue was that it was a long 36 hours. While Toronto, Canada has become a popular city to film movies and shows in thanks to a whole bunch of economic incentives, there's always the problem of its weather for half of the year — cold, gray and wet. "There were horrible shooting conditions that day, just freezing sideways rain," Kripke explained. "I felt so bad, because he was outside all day and he just could not have been kinder or more gracious."

This wasn't the first time "The Boys" had to deal with some Toronto-specific complications. In 2019, they were supposed to film the fantasy sequence where Homelander lasers to death an entire crowd of Victorian Neuman supporters, but they had to find a different location for it at the city's request. This was because the street the scene was supposed to be filmed at, Mel Lastman Square, was close to the site of an actual terrorist attack in 2018 that killed 10 people and injured six others.

"I flipped out," Toronto City Councilor John Filion explained at the time. "There are people who work in this building, who went out onto Yonge St. to try to help the van attack victims — many of them are still traumatized. And think about the families and loved ones of those victims [...] I made some phone calls and that second portion was cancelled."

Of course, overall Toronto's proven itself a great city for "The Boys" to film in, as shown by the series' choice to stay in the city for five seasons (and even more for its spinoffs). Sure, it may be obvious to New Yorkers that the show's characters aren't living in the real New York, but that's a problem TV series and films have struggled with since long before "The Boys" came along.