5 Reasons Why Godzilla Minus Zero Ruled The Box Office

The King of the Monsters is back on top of the box office. Director Takashhi Yamazaki's "Godzilla Minus Zero" stomped into theaters over the weekend and it made quite the impact. Given that "Godzilla Minus One" was officially the first movie in the franchise to win an Oscar, the pressure was on for the sequel. It's safe to say that Yamazaki delivered.

Released by Toho and GKIDS, "Godzilla Minus Zero" opened to $30.5 million domestically to go with $31.4 million internationally for a $61.9 million global debut. That's the biggest opening weekend ever for a live-action foreign-language movie in North America, topping Jet Li's "Hero" ($17.8 million). It's also the biggest global opening for a Japanese "Godzilla" movie. Since we're talking about a 72-year-old franchise, that's pretty darn good.

For context, "Minus One" opened to $11.4 million en route to $114 million worldwide. The fact that the sequel opened nearly three times higher is staggering. Yes, this movie carries a bigger budget, but bigger is relative. It's still believed to be in the $20 million range, which is hard to believe but makes this instantly profitable for all involved.

So, what went right here? How did Toho manage to turn this into a massive breakout sequel? How did Yamazaki manage to live up to such high expectations? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Godzilla Minus Zero" ruled the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.