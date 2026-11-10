Yellowstone's Downfall Can Be Traced Back To One Moment

There was a time when "Yellowstone" was on top of the world, so far as mainstream television was concerned. What started as a somewhat unassuming Western TV show on an upper-tier cable channel became a breakout hit, in no small part thanks to the participation of Oscar-winner Kevin Costner in the lead role as John Dutton. "Yellowstone" set a huge record as the most-watched show of 2022. It was massive. Then, it all came crashing down.

"Yellowstone" Season 5 became its last, with a massive gap between "Part 1" and "Part 2" of that season. Series creator Taylor Sheridan decided to focus more on the show's spin-offs, as well as his other projects, with the series finale airing in December 2024. That was that. But where, exactly, did it all go wrong? When was the downfall of this once mighty TV titan? Frankly, it's not that hard to figure out.

To put my cards on the table, I've not seen a single episode of the show. I'm merely someone who writes about this stuff professionally and pays attention to the business. Anyone who does that can tell you with confidence that the behind-the-scenes drama between Sheridan and Costner is without a doubt what doomed "Yellowstone." Once Costner checked out, however that actually went down, the writing was on the wall.

Indeed, it was reported in May 2023 that Costner was leaving "Yellowstone" after Season 5. That raised eyebrows and sounded alarms. Any time a lead actor leaves a show, that's to be expected. But as the headlines continued to swirl, it became clear that this wasn't just a guy stepping away from a series. There was much more to the story.