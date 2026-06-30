Taylor Sheridan Explains Kevin Costner's Surprising Yellowstone Exit

Ever since Kevin Costner left Taylor Sheridan's mega-hit streaming series "Yellowstone" during its fifth and final season, there's been no shortage of speculation as to what really went down behind the scenes. Productions tend to get messy and contentious when Costner is involved (just ask the other folks who worked on "Waterworld"), so the fact that this didn't seem like a clean break came as no surprise at the time. Still, "Yellowstone" fans were stunned by the manner in which he departed, and Costner didn't help matters by grousing over his exit and saying he might have to take Paramount to court over it.

Costner never did follow through on his legal threat, but while "Yellowstone" limped to a bizarre finale where Sheridan turned himself into a hero-savior character out of nowhere, the show's spin-offs have proved mightily popular with fans. Clearly, Sheridan's sprawling neo-Western universe was much bigger than one movie star.

Still, viewers have understandably remained curious about how the off-screen drama played out. Finally, two years after the flagship series ended, Sheridan is telling his side of the story. If you're hoping for an acrimonious tale of blow-ups and betrayals, I'm afraid you're going to have to settle for a familiar story of network timidity.