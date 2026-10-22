KPop Demon Hunters 2 Will Be A Game-Changing Movie For Netflix - Here's Why
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Netflix scored one of its biggest hits of all time with the unexpected monster smash that was 2025's "KPop Demon Hunters." Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film was originally set up at Sony, but the studio got nervous and passed it to Netflix. Sony's loss was the latter's gain, though, as "KPop Demon Hunters" broke a major record for the streamer, becoming its most-watched movie ever. Naturally, a sequel is on the way, and it will be a game-changer for Netflix.
According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter breaking down Netflix's now-former film chief Dan Lin's exit from the company, "KPop Demon Hunters 2" is going to receive a full theatrical release. Typically, the streaming service only does this to either qualify for awards or appease filmmakers by screening their movie for a week or two in a few hundred theaters. And while Netflix has refused to budge from this approach for a long, long time, the tide is finally turning.
I wrote last year about why Netflix might finally be forced to put its movies in theaters. Without getting into the nitty gritty, much of that had to do with its then potential acquisition of Warner Bros. and needing to please filmmakers who've parted ways with the streamer over its refusal to release their movies on the big screen. That includes Matt and Ross Duffer, the duo behind "Stranger Things," arguably Netflix's broadest hit ever.
The difference here is that "KPop Demon Hunters 2" isn't just getting a token release. Instead, it's apparently going to receive a wide rollout, and it looks like Netflix is even going to report its box office returns. That's a huge change from when "KPop Demon Hunters" ruled the box office for a single weekend as, essentially, a victory lap.
KPop Demon Hunters 2 will be a huge theatrical hit for Netflix, forcing its hand
In light of the sheer popularity of the first movie, "KPop Demon Hunters 2" is all but assured to be a bonafide box office smash hit. Again, the first movie topped the charts after it had already been on Netflix for weeks. The fandom is rabid. This isn't just something that people put on in the background while they're doing laundry. There is active love for this universe and these characters.
In many ways, "KPop Demon Hunters" was the defining movie of 2025, despite being a streaming hit. It achieved the kind of cultural penetration that Netflix films very rarely do, despite the streamer's best efforts. (See: Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" movies.) Dollars to donuts, whenever "KPop Demon Hunters 2" ultimately hits theaters, it's going to be the biggest film of that weekend, and it's going to feel like a true blockbuster cinematic event.
To be fair, though, Netflix is already starting to cave on the theatrical issue. Indeed, Greta Gerwig butted heads with the streamer over her "Chronicles of Narnia" movie, "The Magician's Nephew," and ended up winning a full-on IMAX release in 2027. But that's still not going to be a lengthy, exclusive theatrical engagement. "KPop Demon Hunters 2," on the other hand, is surely going to make so much money that Netflix would look downright clownish to walk away from it.
That, in turn, is going to force Netflix to have to reconsider its broader theatrical strategy, if it hasn't already by then. Either way, this movie and its safely presumed outlandish levels of success are going to force the issue.
KPop Demon Hunters is the franchise Netflix has been searching for
It cannot be emphasized enough just how big of a meaningful hit "KPop Demon Hunters" actually was for Netflix. Yet, it's had big movies before. Remember "Red Notice" from 2021? That was once one of the streamer's most-viewed movies, and Netflix was even going to film two "Red Notice" sequels back-to-back. That never happened, however, and it's one of many heavily-streamed Netflix originals that people don't really talk about anymore.
But when it comes to "KPop Demon Hunters," the difference is clear. There was demand for toys that didn't exist. The movie's songs became massive, real-world hits. There were themed pop ups around the country. The film even got a physical release from Criterion, something very few movies made for Netflix ever secure. This is without question the legitimate, homegrown franchise that Netflix has been searching for.
The near-guaranteed theatrical success of "KPop Demon Hunters 2" will only further affirm that. Let's not forget that Netflix wants to make a live-action "KPop Demon Hunters" movie, too. Even if that's a bad idea, it's desperate to maximize the potential of this universe. The sequel is going to change the game for Netflix, whether it likes it or not.
Still, there are some lingering questions. Sony's earrings from "KPop Demon Hunters" were shocking in that they were downright tiny relative to that movie's success. Will the studio benefit more from the sequel thanks to its full box office run? And how long will Netflix allow the film to screen in theaters only? For now, we have more questions than answers but this very well could be a watershed moment for one of the biggest companies in Hollywood.
You can pre-order "KPop Demon Hunters" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD from Amazon.