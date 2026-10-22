KPop Demon Hunters 2 Will Be A Game-Changing Movie For Netflix - Here's Why

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Netflix scored one of its biggest hits of all time with the unexpected monster smash that was 2025's "KPop Demon Hunters." Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film was originally set up at Sony, but the studio got nervous and passed it to Netflix. Sony's loss was the latter's gain, though, as "KPop Demon Hunters" broke a major record for the streamer, becoming its most-watched movie ever. Naturally, a sequel is on the way, and it will be a game-changer for Netflix.

According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter breaking down Netflix's now-former film chief Dan Lin's exit from the company, "KPop Demon Hunters 2" is going to receive a full theatrical release. Typically, the streaming service only does this to either qualify for awards or appease filmmakers by screening their movie for a week or two in a few hundred theaters. And while Netflix has refused to budge from this approach for a long, long time, the tide is finally turning.

I wrote last year about why Netflix might finally be forced to put its movies in theaters. Without getting into the nitty gritty, much of that had to do with its then potential acquisition of Warner Bros. and needing to please filmmakers who've parted ways with the streamer over its refusal to release their movies on the big screen. That includes Matt and Ross Duffer, the duo behind "Stranger Things," arguably Netflix's broadest hit ever.

The difference here is that "KPop Demon Hunters 2" isn't just getting a token release. Instead, it's apparently going to receive a wide rollout, and it looks like Netflix is even going to report its box office returns. That's a huge change from when "KPop Demon Hunters" ruled the box office for a single weekend as, essentially, a victory lap.