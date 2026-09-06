5 Star Trek: The Next Generation Episodes With Great Space Battles

To put it on the record right away: "Star Trek: The Next Generation" isn't really a "space battle" kind of show. Creator Gene Roddenberry launched "Next Generation" in 1987 with the hopes of making it even more peaceful, egalitarian, and diplomatic than the original "Star Trek." He even instilled a strict policy of no interpersonal conflicts between the main characters, which, as you can imagine, frustrated the show's writers to no end.

The USS Enterprise-D may be equipped with powerful phaser banks and a full complement of photon torpedoes, but the ship rarely enters into any situation with weapons hot. Even when an enemy vessel appears directly in their path, the ship will merely go to yellow alert, and Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) will calmly ask what it is they might want before taking any kind of tactical action. Yes, the Enterprise can fight off attackers, and Starfleet vessels are sometimes used to form blockades or provide weapons backup to tense situations, but it's rare that you'll see any of them firing the first shot.

As such, space battles are actually somewhat rare on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and conflicts aren't always solved when an enemy vessel is blown up. That kind of story resolution is more feted in the "Star Trek" movies, which tend to skew away from diplomacy and toward traditional Hollywood action schlock.

But that doesn't mean that the Enterprise doesn't have a whole dictionary of evasive maneuvers, attack patterns, and other tactical techniques that it's fully ready to employ in an emergency. Indeed, even Captain Picard invented an attack pattern — the Picard Maneuver — which involves using a split second of warp speed in the middle of a battle. Other such exciting battle maneuvers can be seen in the episodes below.