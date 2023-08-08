Star Trek: TNG's Booby Trap Put The Enterprise In A Classic Trek Problem

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Booby Trap" (October 30, 1989), the Enterprise-D discovered — floating in a vast asteroid field — an ancient Promellian battle cruiser, a ship that had been built 1,000 years earlier. Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) mentions that the cruiser was engaging in space battles when Earth was barely perfecting the crossbow and that he — an archaeology buff — used to build models of similar ships as a boy. The Promellians, he explains, were once engaged in a costly and prolonged war with a species called the Menthars. The Promellian/Menthar war entirely wiped out both species a millennium ago, and derelict ships from the conflict are quite rare indeed.

"Star Trek" typically espouses a pointed pacifist philosophy, but one might find that the franchise also contains numerous characters who are fascinated by the history of combat and antique weapons of war. It's telling, however, that a battleship is merely a disused artifact in this universe.

When the Enterprise approaches the Promellian battle cruiser, however, all of its systems begin to randomly shut down. The power is draining from the ship and no one knows why. The engines shut off and the Enterprise is stranded. Communications go down, leaving them unable to call for help. Most notably, the shields drop, letting in lethal doses of mysterious localized radiation. If the Enterprise cannot escape, the crew will die and the Enterprise will be left derelict as well.

Only Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), the ship's engineer, can solve the problem.