Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Brings Back A Trek Character With A Bizarre History

This episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is pretty creepy, especially given the entitled language Geordi uses when talking about his dating prospects. He gets irritated when his voice assistant denies him access to files, saying, "Great, another woman who won't get personal with me on the holodeck." He also constantly makes references to his intellect, as if his brain should be the only qualification he needs to gain companionship with any woman. Plus, the version of Dr. Brahms who appears is super into Geordi for reasons that don't exactly make sense given that she wasn't actually created to be his dream girl. She gives him a shoulder rub, offers to cook him Italian food, and the two share a kiss before he leaves the holodeck at episode's end.

It's a weird plot, one that gets even weirder a season later when the real Dr. Brahms comes aboard the Enterprise. Not only is she nothing like the holodeck version of herself, but she's also married, a fact that upsets Geordi despite his original declaration that he only expects friendship from her. Dr. Brahms eventually finds the simulation of herself and is understandably put off, but the episode ends with the two somehow becoming friends.

It's an unusually un-self-aware episode of "Star Trek," one that permanently changes the way we feel about Geordi while not actually reconciling with its unsettling consent issues by the time the credits roll. Instead, it tries to make the pair's ability to work together in a time of crisis a stand-in for an actual resolution, a decision that sidesteps whatever deeper conversations it meant to inspire about male fantasy.