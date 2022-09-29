Sci-Fi Isn't The Main Focus For The Writers Of Star Trek: Lower Decks

William Shatner's 2014 hour-long documentary "Chaos on the Bridge" details the early days of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and specifically focuses on how, for the show's first two seasons, no one seemed to be in charge. Gene Roddenberry created the show, but one of his lawyers, a sinister figure named Leonard Maizlish, would swoop in, rewrite scripts, change personnel, and generally try to take control. Infamously, producer Maurice Hurley didn't get along with actress Gates McFadden, leading to her departure for the show's second season. No one, it seems, could decide what kind of show "Star Trek: The Next Generation" ought to be.

The general consensus among Trekkies is that "Next Gen" picked up in quality in its third season. This was likely the result of a change in staff, with producers Michael Piller and Ron D. Moore being added to the writers' room. It was also in the third season that "Next Gen" became more character-oriented, with individual episodes focusing on specific members of the ensemble. There would be, for instance, a Geordi (LeVar Burton) episode, followed by an ensemble episode, followed by a Picard (Patrick Stewart) episode, etc. Each one would add to the larger fabric of the show in small ways.

This model continued throughout "Trek" for years, forming the backbone of the franchise up until the cancelation of "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2005. When "Trek" started up again in the Paramount+ era, the model was abandoned as episodic TV was no longer fashionable. It would be with the episodic entries "Lower Decks" and "Strange New Worlds" that the Moore/Piller era would be recreated. This is especially true of "Lower Decks," which follows in the same timeline as "Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," and "Voyager."