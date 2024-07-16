Star Trek's Lore Was Originally A Female Android (And A Love Interest For Data)

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Datalore" (January 18, 1988), Trekkies were introduced to Lore (Brent Spiner), functionally Data's evil twin. Data (also Spiner) was said to have been built by a cyberneticist named Dr. Noonien Soong, and he had previously assumed he was the only android of his kind, but the investigation of a ruined human colony revealed the pieces of Lore, hidden away in a cave. Lore, when reassembled, reveals that he is emotional and even aggressive, the opposite of Data. He also claims that Data was built first as a prototype, making Lore the more perfect model. It would be revealed later that Lore was actually the imperfect prototype, and Data was the improved model.

Lore only appeared in four episodes of "Next Generation," but he was always up to no good, either conspiring with a massive, planet-eating crystalline entity or leading a religious cult of Borg outcasts. Data always aspired to be a moral human being. Lore didn't seem to have morals programmed into his brain. Brent Spiner did an exemplary job of playing both parts, often within the same scene.

In Larry Nemecek's amazing sourcebook "The Star Trek: The Next Generation Companion," the author describes the development of "Datalore," noting that it was perhaps one of the most altered episodes of "NextGen in the show's history. The initial concept for "Datalore" was dramatically different, and it underwent many, many rewrites before Spiner suggested that Data be given an evil twin. The initial concept, it seems, was that Lore was to be a female android, and wasn't going to be Data's sibling. She was to be his android lover.

It was director Rob Bowman who finally got the episode to screen.