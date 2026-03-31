Star Trek's 5 Best Geordi La Forge Episodes, Ranked

Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, played by 12-time Emmy winner LeVar Burton (who won out the role over several notable actors), might have served as the backbone of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Many of the show's stories and conceits were based in its oblique, 24th-century technology, and Geordi was always there to expertly deliver the bulk of the show's marvelous polysyllabic technobabble. Moreso, though, Geordi was an interesting character whose ultra-nerdy obsession with machines was emblematic of the series. He served as the U.S.S. Enterprise's chief engineer, and he was always tapping panels and running diagnostics, revealing that in the utopian future of "Star Trek," nerds, science-heads, tinkerers, and experts will be running the show.

Also, Geordi served as great on-screen representation. Not only was the chief engineer of the Enterprise a Black man, but he was disabled. Geordi was blind, and throughout "Next Generation," he wore a VISOR, which took in visual information, and shunted it directly into his brain via implants at his temples. It bypassed his eyes altogether. The message was that, in the future, everyone will be accommodated.

Geordi was also awkward with women, and had trouble landing a date; his ailing romantic life was a big part of the series. It's hard to see why, however, as Burton played Geordi with a great deal of charm. He was comfortable with machines, and had no problems talking to people, but he was just unlucky in love. A pity, really, as Geordi deserved all the love and affection he wanted.

The following is a list of five great Geordi episodes from both "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Picard," ranked from fifth-best to best. These episodes either capture his character, or merely sport great stories.