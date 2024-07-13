The Reason Star Trek: Picard Kept Geordi's Wife Anonymous (For Now)

Trekkies will be able to tell you that Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), the nerdy engineer on the Enterprise-D in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," rarely had luck in his relationships. In the episode "Booby Trap" (October 30, 1989), Geordi notoriously fell in love with a holographic reproduction of Dr. Leah Brahms (Susan Gibney), the designer of the Enterprise's engines. In the episode "Galaxy's Child" (March 11, 1991), however, Geordi got to meet the real Leah Brahms, and she was not happy when she learned about the holographic duplicate Geordi had been flirting with. What's more, she was already married, certainly halting any romantic aspirations Geordi carried.

It seems, however, that their lives would eventually intersect romantically. In the show's final episode, "All Good Things..." (May 23, 1994), audiences saw a flash-forward to an alternate future wherein Geordi was married to Leah. They also had three children named Alandra, Bret, and Sidney. Geordi had retired from engineering and became a novelist.

The future in "All Good Things..." was, of course, mere postulation, and many of the events depicted in that future did not come to pass. Trekkies know this because they were able to catch up with the "Next Generation" characters in real-time, thanks to the most recent season of "Star Trek: Picard" (February through April 2023). In that season, Trekkies got to see what really happened to Geordi. It seems that he did not become a novelist, but stayed in Starfleet to curate a specialized starship museum. He did, however, still have children named Alandra (Mica Burton) and Sidney (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut).

Dr. Leah Brahms, however, was not mentioned in "Picard." Was Geordi still married to her in this version of things? Showrunner Terry Matalas intentionally left that vague. He admitted as much in a Reddit AMA in 2023.