Actors Who Were Almost Cast As Star Trek's Geordi La Forge Before LeVar Burton

When "Star Trek: The Next Generation" first began in 1987, LeVar Burton was probably the biggest star in the cast. He had already been nominated for three Emmys, once in 1977 for playing Kunta Kinte in the celebrated miniseries "Roots," and two more in 1985 and 1986 for hosting the beloved book-based kid program "Reading Rainbow." The latter show would end up netting him 12 Emmy wins between 1990 and 2007, and cement his reputation as one of his generation's preeminent TV celebrities. The fact that he would be selected to play chief engineer Geordi La Forge on "Star Trek" only more deeply entrenched Burton in the public's awareness.

Geordi La Forge was, more than anything, a nerd. He was deeply interested in machines and engines, and Burton was given the lion's share of NextGen's nonsensical polysyllabic technobabble. He was also notoriously undersexed. Geordi was equipped with a visor that tapped directly into his brain, feeding him visual signals that bypassed his nonfunctioning optic nerves. The show, tactfully, hardly ever called attention to Geordi's blindness, and certainly never used his disability as a plot point. Burton has said that the visor appliance had to pinch into his temples and gave him horrible headaches.

Because Burton was already a star, he was one of the top picks that Paramount wanted for Geordi during the casting of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." A leaked memo, however (published on the Slice of Sci-Fi website) reveals that seven other actors were in serious consideration for the role. The memo was written by producer John Ferraro to Paramount TV president John Pike, and Ferraro had some pretty wild casting alternates for Geordi, including a future "Star Trek" regular, a major movie star, and ... a baseball player?