5 Biggest Unanswered Questions After The Silo Season 3 Finale
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 3 finale of "Silo," "Troy."
Crisis averted ... for now, at least. When "Silo" Season 3 first began, viewers were slightly put off by Juliette Nichols' (Rebecca Ferguson) memory issues and the idea of treading water for much of the early episodes. Those concerns ultimately ended up dissipating as things came to a climactic end — with a full-blown rebellion (yes, another one), the impending activation of the deadly Safeguard protocol, and an explanation of how the flashback storyline centered on Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) factors into the ongoing plot set in Silo 18. Creator Graham Yost saved many of the biggest reveals for last, but fans will likely come away from the finale with even more questions than answers.
Episodes 9 and 10 went a long way towards clearing up a number of mysteries embedded within "Silo" from the start, such as who the Algorithm has been all along (anyone who had their money on Matt Craven's deeply sinister Dr. Victor Crnkovich, please raise your hand), while leaving plenty more yet to be explored in Season 4. After last week's explosive cliffhanger, it felt all but certain that we would finally gain some clarity right alongside our main characters. Instead, even those who've read author Hugh Howey's original novels may not have anticipated just how open-ended the finale would end up being, leaving the biggest question marks of this dystopian world dangling in the air.
Against all odds, "Silo" Season 3 concludes with several unanswered questions for us to obsess over in the weeks and months to come — here are the five biggest ones we're most eager to resolve.
Who dropped that nuclear bomb and how coincidental (or not) was its timing?
If the series of events leading up to the silos' official unveiling to the world at large felt weirdly tense in Episode 9, it didn't take long to figure out why. In a horrific sequence straight out of "Fallout," we watched alongside Daniel and Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) as a nuclear device detonated well within their range of vision in Atlanta, Georgia — an awfully suspicious event, to say the least, considering these might as well have been the perfect circumstances imaginable. After all, what else could force thousands of onlookers into the safety of the fifty silos and help prove the worth of this mad scheme concocted by Per Stensen (Colin Hanks), Senator Thurman (Laura Innes), and Dr. Crnkovich?
It all feels a bit too perfect to simply be a coincidence, though, doesn't it? After all, of all the places on Earth to set off a nuclear device, this one just happens to be within spitting distance of the silos. Could this be a targeted strike by enemy countries like Iran, desperate to remove the one ace in the hole that the United States has in this nanotech-driven cold war? Or, more cynically, could Stensen and Senator Thurman have been behind this attack themselves? This would be an appallingly brazen war crime, especially for public figures who've previously claimed that this vanity project was simply a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency fallback plan. But, well, let's just say that it'd hardly be unrealistic to expect the absolute worst from trillionaires and politicians with savior complexes.
The finale doesn't overtly explain who's behind this bomb and why, but it gives us just enough pieces to begin puzzling this together ourselves.
What happened to Helen Drew and Per Stensen after the explosion?
The first half of "Troy" is predominantly concerned with catching us up on the whereabouts of Daniel Keene and what he's been up to in the hundreds of years since humanity's surviving remnants entered the silos for good. But what about two other notable figures currently MIA? When the bomb goes off in the Atlanta area, it's easy to assume that all the nearby VIPs end up ushered into Silo 1 along with Daniel: Dr. Crnkovich, the mysterious fixer Henry (Reed Birney), and Senator/Director Thurman (special musical guest Peter Gabriel, thankfully, is likely safe in Silo 17). All three are confirmed to still be alive throughout the course of the finale, but the same can't be said for either Helen Drew or Per Stensen.
One of these missing faces makes sense to save as a tease for Season 4, but the other raises all sorts of questions. When last we see Helen, she's on the berm surrounding Silo 18 as she's ushered to safety. (Yes, the same one Juliette and the rest of our present-day protagonists eventually call home.) When Daniel regains his memory at the very end of the finale, his dawning realization of Helen's existence is probably setting up her return in Season 4 ... even if we haven't yet seen any evidence of high-tech cryo-sleep containers anywhere outside of Silo 1. As for Per, the only thing more notable than his absence is the complete lack of any spoken reference whatsoever to the man who started all this in the first place. Is he only woken up for the most dire of emergencies? Did he somehow not make it to safety? Or were his memories erased, Troy-style?
We'll (hopefully) find out for sure in Season 4.
How will Juliette Nichols and her allies fight back against Silo 1?
While many lingering mysteries abound in the flashbacks, the biggest one of all has to do with where Juliette and the rest of her friends (and unlikely allies, like the recently-reformed Camille Sims) go next. After barely thwarting the Safeguard protocol, which would've unleashed toxic gas upon the entirety of Silo 18, our heroes march down to the Digger Void to confront the Algorithm at the vault that seemingly separates their silo from the rest in their immediate vicinity. With no leverage to hold over their heads, the decisionmakers in Silo 1 have little choice but to attempt a compromise: nobody leaves the silo, and in exchange there will be no further attempts to kill off the unruly residents.
Nevertheless, Juliette has no intention to simply sit back and play defense. In their last moments in the finale, the group decides the only way forward is to find a way to "take out" Silo 1 and end their threat forever. The "how" of it all is left unexplained, but the odds are certainly daunting. While the Safeguard is no longer an immediate threat (at least, not through the capped pipe), Silo 1 clearly maintains an ever-present surveillance state over Silo 18. If their every move is watched, how could they possibly plan to strike back at Silo 1 in secret?
The closing moments of the finale may answer that. Although his memory has been wiped and his name changed to "Troy," Daniel's returning memories may just change the balance of power for good. Could he end up remembering everything, turning his back on his Silo 1 overseers and joining up with Juliette? Whatever happens next, expect our two divergent storylines to finally intersect dramatically.
Why were Daniel Keene and Helen Drew so crucial to the silo project in the first place, and how does the nanotech factor in?
Is it just us, or did the silo brain trust go entirely out of their way to make sure Helen and Daniel were in precisely the right place at precisely the right time to join their society of "underground mole people"? Obviously, we learn that Daniel ends up playing a crucial role as a "specialist" to deal with crises as they come up over the long decades. But couldn't anyone have served a similar role, assuming their memories had been sufficiently wiped? What is it about Daniel that makes him such an integral figure, and why did they bother trying to recruit Helen in the first place when any journalist would've sufficed? We can't help but wonder if the intimate bond they share and the role of Dr. Crnkovich's memory-wiping drug may have something to do with it.
That leads to our next pressing concern: the nanotech threat. During many of the flashbacks, we were told again and again about how the biggest danger staring humanity in the face was this next-level weapon that could be coopted by all sorts of bad actors and antagonistic countries — not nuclear war, not climate change, nor any other "conventional" issues. And, yet, what ended up forcing thousands of refugees into the silos? Not nanotech, but a nuclear device. This can't help but make us wonder whether how this squares with all of Per Stensen's dire warnings and Charlotte Keene's (Jessica Brown Findlay) firsthand, near-death experience at the beginning of the season.
Something tells us we haven't seen the last of nanotech in this series.
Is the outside world really unlivable, or is it just the area immediately surrounding the silos?
All this leads us right back to the main mystery of "Silo" introduced way back during the very first episode: What happened to the surface world, and is it actually safe or not? We've spent three full seasons accruing more and more evidence. People like Sheriff Holston Becker (David Oyelowo), his wife Allison (Rashida Jones), and the underrated, semi-redeemed villain Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) die gruesome deaths from exposure to the outside world — suggesting that it is, in fact, toxic to all life. This would seem to be a result of radiation from the nuclear bomb. But in Episode 9, we also see thousands upon thousands of escapees from Silo 17 make it to the surface and walk around without a single problem ... until the bullets start flying, that is.
While that can be explained away by shifting winds blowing bands of deadly radiation around, making some areas toxic while others are relatively unscathed, this raises a different question altogether: Is the entire world uninhabitable, or is it merely this specific portion of Atlanta around the silos? To be fair, fans have been theorizing about this practically from the show's premiere in 2023, and we've yet to see any evidence confirming this one way or another. It'd be quite the mind trip for "Silo" to end up in a similar status quo as "28 Years Later," with one localized region rendered a post-apocalyptic nightmare while the rest of the world carries on without much of a fuss.
Clearly, Season 4 will have a lot of ground to cover. Fortunately, fans can expect the show to return sometime next year. Until then, all three seasons of "Silo" are streaming on Apple TV.