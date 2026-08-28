Silo Season 3's Big Death Scene Redeems Its Most Underrated Character

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 9, "Farewell."

If you ever wondered why people try to avoid talking to anyone associated with the IT department like the plague, look no further than Bernard Holland. Tim Robbins' mustache-twirling "Silo" villain spent all of Seasons 1 and 2 as the guy we loved to hate. From his very first appearance, introduced to us as the nondescript Head of IT squabbling with then-Mayor Jahns (Geraldine James) about whether Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols was suited to become the next Sheriff or not, this was a man who lived according to what "the numbers" dictated. Of course, we would eventually learn that these figures were relayed to him by the mysterious Algorithm for nefarious purposes. Still, even before that reveal, Bernard seemed to revel in his job as someone that every adult and child in the silo would eventually despise.

So, color us surprised by how "Silo" brought Bernard back from the dead in that Season 3 twist and, what's more, turned him into a redemptive figure whose death would genuinely move us. Yes, the bells finally toll for our underrated, erstwhile Head of IT in Episode 9, aptly titled "Farewell." In the weeks leading up to this dramatic turn of events, Bernard went from an unrepentant liar and murderer to an unexpected ally of Juliette's. Safely hidden in the depths of the Digger Void, his wealth of knowledge and intel were finally put to good use — no longer in service of the Algorithm, but to help Juliette, Robert Sims (Common), and their friends thwart new IT head Camille (Alexandria Riley).

He does so by sacrificing his life as a distraction to help save the day ... and, in the process, redeeming himself.