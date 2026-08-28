Silo Season 3's Big Death Scene Redeems Its Most Underrated Character
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 9, "Farewell."
If you ever wondered why people try to avoid talking to anyone associated with the IT department like the plague, look no further than Bernard Holland. Tim Robbins' mustache-twirling "Silo" villain spent all of Seasons 1 and 2 as the guy we loved to hate. From his very first appearance, introduced to us as the nondescript Head of IT squabbling with then-Mayor Jahns (Geraldine James) about whether Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols was suited to become the next Sheriff or not, this was a man who lived according to what "the numbers" dictated. Of course, we would eventually learn that these figures were relayed to him by the mysterious Algorithm for nefarious purposes. Still, even before that reveal, Bernard seemed to revel in his job as someone that every adult and child in the silo would eventually despise.
So, color us surprised by how "Silo" brought Bernard back from the dead in that Season 3 twist and, what's more, turned him into a redemptive figure whose death would genuinely move us. Yes, the bells finally toll for our underrated, erstwhile Head of IT in Episode 9, aptly titled "Farewell." In the weeks leading up to this dramatic turn of events, Bernard went from an unrepentant liar and murderer to an unexpected ally of Juliette's. Safely hidden in the depths of the Digger Void, his wealth of knowledge and intel were finally put to good use — no longer in service of the Algorithm, but to help Juliette, Robert Sims (Common), and their friends thwart new IT head Camille (Alexandria Riley).
He does so by sacrificing his life as a distraction to help save the day ... and, in the process, redeeming himself.
Silo bids farewell to Bernard Holland, a complex figure and the show's best character to the end
"Silo" isn't asking us to ignore or forget all the objectively terrible things that Bernard has previously done. He's a man who's been responsible for so much pain and suffering inflicted upon the residents of Silo 18, from his attempts to starve out Mechanical (prevented, ironically, by Camille) to drugging Sophie Thompson's fertility counselor Gloria Hildebrandt (brought back in Episode 7) to cold-bloodedly poisoning his former lover Judge Meadows (Tanya Moodie). Indeed, Bernard has countless sins to atone for, to say the least. But perhaps Juliette summed it up perfectly in Episode 8, when she shared a rare moment of honesty and understanding with her one-time foe: "I hate this ... not hating you."
It may not be possible to wipe away everything in a villain's ledger, but "Silo" suggests that one last act of selflessness can go a long way towards redeeming one. When Bernard shockingly trudges up to Judicial and turns himself in at the beginning of Episode 9, it's hard to make sense of his actions. It's inevitable he'll be sent out to clean, even as he tries to bargain with the Algorithm. But his scheme turns out to be a genius one. First, he reveals that the Algorithm may not be what it claims to be and that, with a human behind it, it can be outsmarted and outwitted. But, more importantly, his death fixes the entirety of the silo's attention on him, allowing for Juliette's friends down deep to set their final plan in motion.
Whatever happens next? It was made possible by a man far more complex than we ever would've thought. The "Silo" Season 3 finale will premiere on Apple TV on September 4, 2026.