Silo Season 3: What Is The Algorithm?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 2, "It's All Good."

The idea that Big Brother might be watching us and keeping tabs on everything we do isn't exactly a new one. But what if this all-seeing watcher was a disembodied voice in a tightly-controlled silo with a preternatural ability to crunch the numbers and predict every outcome imaginable? "Silo" has spent three seasons playing up the Orwellian dystopia vibes of this futuristic hellhole, but it wasn't until recently that we were given a proper villain to match. That's no slight to antagonists like IT head Bernard (Tim Robbins) or his former second-in-command Robert Sims (Common), but they're simply flesh and blood. What this apparent Algorithm seems to represent is something altogether different — and frightening to the extreme.

Not that it's clear what this entity actually is, mind you. Season 2 of the Apple TV series ended with a series of reveals, the most important of which involved what Lukas Kyle (Avi Nash) found at the end of that tunnel on the lowest level of the Silo. Expecting to receive the answers that the late George Wilkins (Ferdinand Kingsley) spent his entire life searching for, Lukas gets more than he bargained for when a cold, calculating voice greets him and fills him in on the details of the Safeguard Procedure. Those expecting more insights coming into Season 3 were likely pleased to see how the premiere began ... to an extent. We got more scenes with this mysterious Algorithm (identified as such only through the subtitles) as it instructs the new Head of IT Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley), but beyond that? Questions abound.

Yet, for the observant viewer, there are several clues to be parsed that may get us closer to understanding this Algorithm's role.