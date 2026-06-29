Silo Season 3 Review: Past And Future Collide In An Addictive Season Of Apple TV's Underrated Sci-Fi Series

While "Severance" and now "Widow's Bay" appear to have broken through to the mainstream (and I suppose "The Studio" got there, too), it frequently seems like the Apple TV original shows get lost in the shuffle. This is understandable: there's just so much damn original streaming "content" these days, and while Netflix reigns supreme, streaming services like Apple TV get the short end of the stick (I suppose I should note right here that Apple, a huge billion-dollar company that can buy and sell all of us, doesn't really need anything resembling pity).

But Apple TV might have the best current track record when it comes to original material (Netflix may get all the attention, but let's be real: they produce a lot of junk). While not as good as, say, the criminally underrated Apple TV original "For All Mankind," "Silo" is the type of pulpy, twist-filled, mystery box sci-fi show that deserves more attention.

Created by Graham Yost and adapted from a trilogy of books by Hugh Howey, "Silo" is set in the distant future, where some sort of apocalyptic event has forced survivors to live in a massive underground silo. The show is returning for a third season, and I'm thrilled to say it remains the type of show you get excited to watch week after week.