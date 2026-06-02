Silo Season 3 Trailer Promises To Resolve That Major Cliffhanger Ending – With A Twist
Saving an entire Silo of 10,000 souls despite pissing off everyone in charge is a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it. The Apple TV hit "Silo" has spent two seasons building out an intricate web of conspiracies, secrets, and brilliant sci-fi concepts focused on what's left of humanity after the end of the world — even if they have no idea what caused it or why. Enter Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols, a lowly engineer from Mechanical who finds herself thrust into the position of a resistance symbol and a revolutionary. But actions always have consequences, and her death-defying exile from the Silo continues to have unintended side effects.
When Season 2 ended with its daring cliffhanger, Juliette had made a shocking return from the neighboring Silo (after some misadventures with the lovable actor Steve Zahn) to warn all her friends back home that the outside world is, in fact, a desolate and poisonous wasteland ... only to end up incinerated in a furnace along with the villainous IT head Bernard (Tim Robbins). Hopefully, nobody actually thought that our main character died in such inglorious fashion, but Season 3 is picking up in the immediate aftermath of this grisly incident and setting up a whole new status quo.
Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming season, teasing a whole new Juliette with a whole new problem: amnesia. Is this the result of such a traumatic injury, or something more nefarious at work? Considering that this is "Silo," we have our money on the latter. Watch the new footage above.
Silo Season 3 is teasing an origin story from the Before Times
"Silo" Season 3 looks every bit as intense as the first two, but with an added wrinkle this time around. Where the prior storylines took place almost entirely within our main Silo, the Season 2 finale included one heck of a surprise in its concluding moments. Not unlike the ever-popular (and very well-received) Prime Video series "Fallout," we abruptly flashed back to the "Before Times" and sat in on a conversation between reporter Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) as they matter-of-factly discussed a dirty bomb attack on the nation's capital. Season 3 is set to pick up this loose thread and run with it, as the entire last half of the trailer focuses on this present-day arc (from our perspective, at least) and continues to tease what led up to the end of the world and the creation of all the Silos.
Yeah, consider us all the way in on this one. "Silo" comes from the Emmy-winning showrunner, executive producer, and writer Graham Yost and is based on the trilogy of novels by author Hugh Howey. In addition to Rebecca Ferguson, Season 3 stars Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins. Both Zukerman and Henwick are bumped up to series regulars, and they'll be joined by Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, Matt Craven, and Colin Hanks (along with a tantalizing glimpse in the trailer of Steve Zahn).
"Silo" Season 3 will premiere on July 3, 2026 on Apple TV.