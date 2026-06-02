Silo Season 3 Trailer Promises To Resolve That Major Cliffhanger Ending – With A Twist

Saving an entire Silo of 10,000 souls despite pissing off everyone in charge is a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it. The Apple TV hit "Silo" has spent two seasons building out an intricate web of conspiracies, secrets, and brilliant sci-fi concepts focused on what's left of humanity after the end of the world — even if they have no idea what caused it or why. Enter Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols, a lowly engineer from Mechanical who finds herself thrust into the position of a resistance symbol and a revolutionary. But actions always have consequences, and her death-defying exile from the Silo continues to have unintended side effects.

When Season 2 ended with its daring cliffhanger, Juliette had made a shocking return from the neighboring Silo (after some misadventures with the lovable actor Steve Zahn) to warn all her friends back home that the outside world is, in fact, a desolate and poisonous wasteland ... only to end up incinerated in a furnace along with the villainous IT head Bernard (Tim Robbins). Hopefully, nobody actually thought that our main character died in such inglorious fashion, but Season 3 is picking up in the immediate aftermath of this grisly incident and setting up a whole new status quo.

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming season, teasing a whole new Juliette with a whole new problem: amnesia. Is this the result of such a traumatic injury, or something more nefarious at work? Considering that this is "Silo," we have our money on the latter. Watch the new footage above.