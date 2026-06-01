Silo Star Rebecca Ferguson Played A Controversial Queen In This Underrated Historical Miniseries
These days, Rebecca Ferguson is known for tearing it up in acclaimed Apple TV sci-fi shows like "Silo," which is all about a futuristic society that lives underground. However, she's just as compelling as an actor in historical dramas inspired by real events, as evidenced by her outing in "The White Queen."
Set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses, the BBC miniseries sees Ferguson playing Elizabeth Woodville, aka. the eponymous White Queen. The series follows her and her husband Edward IV (Max Irons) as they scheme to control the throne of England. However, Margaret Beaufort (Amanda Hale) and Anne Neville (Faye Marsay) also want their dynasties to secure power over the kingdom, and they are more than happy to plot and scheme to get it.
If you enjoy shows like "Game of Thrones," then "The White Queen" should be added to your watchlist immediately. Granted, the series lacks the fantasy elements of that hit HBO show, but that's only because there weren't any dragons in 15th century England. But if you like the political scheming that informs that specific George R.R. Martin adaptation, you will find plenty to enjoy here.
Those political elements are the reason that Ferguson was drawn to the project as well, as she feels the series puts a fresh spin on history. With that in mind, what has the actor had to say about finding "The White Queen" so appealing?
Why Rebecca Ferguson was drawn toward The White Queen
Rebecca Ferguson wasn't a well-known commodity when she joined the cast of "The White Queen." In fact, playing Elizabeth Woodville marked her international breakthrough, and she had to fight hard to get the part. It's a role she was instantly passionate about, however, as "The White Queen" explores history from the perspective of real-life women who lived through a turbulent era in British history. As Ferguson told Collider in 2013:
"Three strong women are fighting the same battles, wanting a throne and wanting power because of safety for their children and for their own safety. It's fascinating. [...] And these are lucky women. These are the highest society women, who could use charm and sexuality and intellect for plotting and scheming. They had a chance of actually changing something, especially Elizabeth because Edward loved her so much."
"The White Queen" isn't necessarily regarded as one of the all-time great historical TV shows, but the 10-part miniseries is well worth checking out if you're a fan of the genre. Ferguson is especially strong in it, with her performance having earned the actor her only Golden Globe nomination at the time of this writing. Ferguson deserves more awards recognition, of course, but it cannot be overstated just how good she is on "The White Queen."