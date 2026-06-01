Silo Star Rebecca Ferguson Played A Controversial Queen In This Underrated Historical Miniseries

These days, Rebecca Ferguson is known for tearing it up in acclaimed Apple TV sci-fi shows like "Silo," which is all about a futuristic society that lives underground. However, she's just as compelling as an actor in historical dramas inspired by real events, as evidenced by her outing in "The White Queen."

Set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses, the BBC miniseries sees Ferguson playing Elizabeth Woodville, aka. the eponymous White Queen. The series follows her and her husband Edward IV (Max Irons) as they scheme to control the throne of England. However, Margaret Beaufort (Amanda Hale) and Anne Neville (Faye Marsay) also want their dynasties to secure power over the kingdom, and they are more than happy to plot and scheme to get it.

If you enjoy shows like "Game of Thrones," then "The White Queen" should be added to your watchlist immediately. Granted, the series lacks the fantasy elements of that hit HBO show, but that's only because there weren't any dragons in 15th century England. But if you like the political scheming that informs that specific George R.R. Martin adaptation, you will find plenty to enjoy here.

Those political elements are the reason that Ferguson was drawn to the project as well, as she feels the series puts a fresh spin on history. With that in mind, what has the actor had to say about finding "The White Queen" so appealing?