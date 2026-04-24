Widow's Bay Review: Parks And Rec Meets Midnight Mass In Apple TV's New Horror Series

If you've ever wondered what "Parks and Recreation" mixed with "Midnight Mass" would look like, with a little of John Carpenter's "The Fog" thrown in for good measure, check out Apple TV's new horror series "Widow's Bay." Blending absurd humor with ever-mounting dread, this show created by Katie Dippold feels self-contained while also leaving lots of room for more lore to be explored. It's not all entirely successful — the story keeps inventing rules for itself that paint it into a corner — but there's plenty to grab hold of.

The New England island town of Widow's Bay has the potential to be the next Martha's Vineyard ... if anyone actually knew about it. But Widow's Bay has languished in obscurity, and there's a reason for that: locals think the island is cursed, and there's a long history of death and dismemberment to back those rumors up. Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), the energetic town mayor, wants to change all that, hoping to turn Widow's Bay into a new tourist hot spot for the summer. This doesn't sit so well with some locals, including grumpy fisherman Wyck (Stephen Root), who is all-in on believing.

Tom says he doesn't believe in all that curse nonsense, and yet ... he's made sure his teenage son Evan (Kingston Rumi Southwick) has never gone to the mainland, because it's said that anyone born on the island will die if they try to leave (Tom, it turns out, wasn't born on Widow's Bay; he only used to visit in the summers when he was growing up). There are also various tragic events from the past, including a serial killer nicknamed The Boogeyman, a supposedly haunted local inn, and even a murderer who dressed up like a clown.