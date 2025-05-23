Fear Street: Prom Queen Review: A Bloody Disappointment

In the summer of 2021, Netflix unleashed the ambitious "Fear Street" trilogy with charming results. Based (loosely) on the YA horror series by "Goosebumps" maestro R.L. Stine, the three films were slasher pastiches that appealed to those of us who grew up haunting the video store horror section for "Friday the 13th" sequels and the original "Scream." Under the guidance of director Leigh Janiak, who also co-wrote the films, the three "Fear Street" films — "Fear Street: 1994," "Fear Street: 1978," and "Fear Street: 1666" spun a sprawling, detailed mythology set in the fictional, cursed town of Shadyside, where bad things happen on a regular basis.

The three films were clever, fun, and gave us a winning cast of likable characters. More than that, they left room for more. The groundwork was laid for Netflix to return to Shadyside for additional tales of YA terror. And yet, it took the streaming service an unusually long time to head back to "Fear Street." Unfortunately, now that we're in Shadyside once again, the results are entirely disappointing. None of the inventive energy on display in the previous three films is visible in "Fear Street: Prom Queen," a gory misfire that underwhelms even as it sheds copious amounts of blood.

"Fear Street: Prom Queen" half-heartedly mentions some events from the previous trilogy (particularly the summer camp slaughter seen in "Fear Street: 1978"), but then moves on to tell its own stand-alone story, ignoring the curse of Sarah Fier that was so essential to the trilogy. And that's fine. Yet, "Prom Queen" is so far removed from what came before that it starts to feel like a sequel in name only. There is, of course, plenty of precedent for this, especially in the horror genre (just look at the utterly weird "Hellraiser" franchise). But I had so much fun with the original trilogy, and so little fun here, that I can't help but think that something went wrong.

Perhaps things would've worked out better if Leigh Janiak had returned. Instead, Matt Palmer helms this entry (Palmer also co-wrote the script, with Donald McLeary), and the flat, rather cheap look of the film does it no favors. This movie isn't just bad, it looks bad, as if the production only had the budget to shoot in one fixed spot. This is such a sharp contrast to the previous three films, which felt uniquely big.