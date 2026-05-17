5 Movies To Avoid On Netflix

It's legitimately hard, at this point, to remember that Netflix was once a mail-order rental service for DVDs that let you have the full Blockbuster Video experience without leaving your house. (RIP to Blockbuster Video, by the by.) Now, Netflix is a streaming behemoth that creates tons of original content for us to parse through — arguably too much original content, if we're all being honest with ourselves — and as such, it makes lots and lots of movies for you to choose from and even potentially watch.

With that said, there are actually a lot of good Netflix original movies on the service. Both of Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" sequels, "Glass Onion" and "Wake Up Dead Man," exclusively live on Netflix, as does Alfonso Cuarón's personal masterpiece "Roma," Martin Scorsese's epic Robert De Niro vehicle "The Irishman," and Jane Campion's stark, moving Oscar winner "The Power of the Dog," just to name a few. (They've also made some particularly good original romantic comedies; "Set It Up" and "Always Be My Maybe" come to mind.) There are also a bunch of terrible Netflix movies.

When I say you should "avoid" the following five movies on Netflix, I mean that. You will wish for your minutes back; you'll wish you could actively unwatch any of these picks when they're done. These movies aren't just bad — their intentions feel downright sinister, whether they're trying to make a point about looks or race (poorly) or are just underbaked vehicles for, say, Ryan Reynolds, who shows up in two projects here. Without further ado, here are five Netflix movies you should avoid at all costs. (Presented in no particular order.)