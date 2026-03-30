For All Mankind Season 5 Changes Everything For Apple TV's Sci-Fi Epic

Apple TV's "For All Mankind" is a phenomenal sci-fi series set in an aspirational world where science and technology are the priority. Sadly, it also takes place in an alternate version of history. Still, this allows "For All Mankind" to explore all sorts of cool things in its timeline, like streaming potentially never happening. Moreover, humanity has colonized Mars by the early 21st century in this universe.

Indeed, after humans land on Mars in season 3 and populate it with workers in season 4, "For All Mankind" season 5 is all about what it means for people to call Mars home. This changes everything for the series and will serve as the crux of its plot going forward. But as co-creator Ben Nedivi told io9, season 5 is about generational change as well:

"Every year, I think, reflects the theme we're trying to capture that season. So, last year, season 4 was about workers on Mars. This season is about Mars being a home and what that means. The identity of being a Martian. And then you needed these children, these younger characters who have that tie to Mars and what that means to be someone [...] who grew up on Mars, where [...] that's the small town and Earth is the exotic place. It's like a flip on how we usually look at Mars."

These younger characters include Alex Baldwin (Sean Kaufman) and Lily (Ruby Cruz). The former is the son of Kelly Baldwin (Cynthy Wu) and the grandson of Ed (Joel Kinnaman), the face of the show since day one. Lily, meanwhile, is the daughter of Miles (Toby Kebbell), a worker on Mars who was a key figure in season 4's uprising. For Alex and Lily, Mars is home, rather than Earth, which creates some big tension.