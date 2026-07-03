Silo Season 3: What Is Wrong With Juliette's Memory?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of "Silo."
No, you're not the one forgetting things. "Silo" Season 2 ended on the granddaddy of all cliffhangers back in January of 2025, building to the shocking conclusion that saw Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols returning from the (mostly) empty Silo 17 in order to warn all her friends back home about an existential threat. Unfortunately, she gets waylaid by the disaffected and suicidal Head of IT Bernard Hollands (Tim Robbins), trapping them both in the silo airlock and subjecting them to a fiery inferno that seemed to spell the end for our biggest hero and the biggest villain of the show.
In that light, you'd be forgiven for wondering exactly why "Silo" Season 3 (read /Film's review here) begins quite some time later, skipping over the immediate aftermath and picking up again in a setting that hardly resembles the one we last saw. Having recovered from her injuries (and saved by that firefighter suit), Juliette is now Mayor. Bernard is gone, with flashbacks seemingly confirming that Robert Sims (Common) did the deed himself. And the rebellion that threatened to overturn the silo — and potentially trigger the deadly Safeguard protocol — has been almost completely quieted.
Everything appears to be on the up and up ... except for the fact that Juliette can't remember a damn thing prior to her accident. That one wrinkle throws everything into disarray, resetting Juliette's progress back to square one while threatening to hand over a clean and easy win to new IT head Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley) and the mysterious, faceless entity directing her every step. What happened to Juliette's memory, and what's the actual cause behind this amnesia? Fortunately, the Season 3 premiere (aptly titled "Who Are You?") explains it all.
Who's drugging Juliette with memory-loss pills in Silo Season 3, and why?
If you thought something felt decidedly off with the early scenes of Juliette Nichols going about her mayoral duties while Camille Sims dogs her every step, you were right. "Silo" Season 3 jumps forward approximately three months after the explosive events that ended Season 2, when Juliette has physically recovered from her injuries — but not mentally. Or so it appears, at least. Her innocuous daily routine of ingesting "vitamins" from a helpful nurse and dutifully following all of Camille's gentle governing suggestions suddenly turns much more sinister once we realize the truth.
The truth, of course, is that this is all part of the plan concocted by the mysterious, number-crunching Algorithm and carried out by its loyal servant Camille. In the premiere's final scene, we learn that this entity has ordered her to drug Juliette with memory-wiping pills and replace her memories with whatever Camille tells her instead — like the lie that, when Juliette ventured out to clean and disappeared beyond the reach of the camera, she simply visited a "refuge hut" where she took shelter until she returned rather than her entire experience at the decrepit Silo 18. The "why" of it all is rather straightforward as well. With the Mayor safely in hand and under control, the disruptive rebellion she inadvertently inspired dies a quiet death and stability returns to the silo. The population can continue living in ignorance as they were before, and the unknown agenda behind the silo remains unchallenged.
That doesn't explain the "how," though, or "where" — as in, where we've seen this memory-wiping storyline before. We certainly have, though, as observant viewers may have put together. And these origins may point to much bigger things to come in "Silo."
Where we've seen those memory-wiping drugs in Silo before
Now, before anyone starts complaining about convenient plot devices, a revisit of the previous seasons of "Silo" may first be in order. Series creator Graham Yost and his writers have clearly taken a birds-eye view of the series from the beginning, carefully laying out the narrative beats of the story (adapted from the original book trilogy by author Hugh Howey) and spooling them out across several years of television. The idea of memory has remained baked into the show from almost the very beginning, but particularly throughout the events of Season 2. Because, yes, we've seen those memory-wiping drugs before, and we'll almost certainly see them again.
Viewers may remember that the existence of these pills were previously alluded to by Robert Sims, back when he was acting as Bernard's attack dog and interrogated a captured Patrick Kennedy (Rick Gomez). Knowing of his victim's tragic past, Sims sought to gain his sympathies by dangling a certain carrot in front of him in exchange for his cooperation: the ability to forget the death of his beloved wife. Elsewhere, the idea of lost memories plays a significant role in the world of "Silo." As IT head Bernard and newly-minted shadow Lukas Kyle (Avi Nash) discover, the mysterious Salvador Quinn once took desperate measures to prevent the implementation of the Safeguard in Silo 18. After destroying all traces of information and data dating back to the "before times," Quinn went a step further and added forgetting drugs into the water supply to lull the populace into a false sense of security. Sound familiar?
"Silo" season 3 appears set to dive even deeper into this plot — and, once again, Juliette's at the center of it all. New episodes hit Apple TV every Friday.