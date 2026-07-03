Silo Season 3: What Is Wrong With Juliette's Memory?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of "Silo."

No, you're not the one forgetting things. "Silo" Season 2 ended on the granddaddy of all cliffhangers back in January of 2025, building to the shocking conclusion that saw Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols returning from the (mostly) empty Silo 17 in order to warn all her friends back home about an existential threat. Unfortunately, she gets waylaid by the disaffected and suicidal Head of IT Bernard Hollands (Tim Robbins), trapping them both in the silo airlock and subjecting them to a fiery inferno that seemed to spell the end for our biggest hero and the biggest villain of the show.

In that light, you'd be forgiven for wondering exactly why "Silo" Season 3 (read /Film's review here) begins quite some time later, skipping over the immediate aftermath and picking up again in a setting that hardly resembles the one we last saw. Having recovered from her injuries (and saved by that firefighter suit), Juliette is now Mayor. Bernard is gone, with flashbacks seemingly confirming that Robert Sims (Common) did the deed himself. And the rebellion that threatened to overturn the silo — and potentially trigger the deadly Safeguard protocol — has been almost completely quieted.

Everything appears to be on the up and up ... except for the fact that Juliette can't remember a damn thing prior to her accident. That one wrinkle throws everything into disarray, resetting Juliette's progress back to square one while threatening to hand over a clean and easy win to new IT head Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley) and the mysterious, faceless entity directing her every step. What happened to Juliette's memory, and what's the actual cause behind this amnesia? Fortunately, the Season 3 premiere (aptly titled "Who Are You?") explains it all.