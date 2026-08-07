Silo Season 3 Has Officially Confirmed Its Best Character - And It's Not Who You'd Expect
Thank the Founders. This article contains spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 6, "The Drive."
What's the real reason behind the success story of "Silo" Season 3 to this point? Could it be as straightforward as the sheer star power of main lead Rebecca Ferguson and the nerves of steel behind her portrayal of Juliette Nichols? Is it the inescapable parallels between this dystopian tale and our own hyper-digital existence in a 21st Century surveillance state? Or has creator Graham Yost simply found the perfect balance between a faithful retelling and an adaptation willing to depart from the original books when needed? We'd say it's all of the above ... and more.
Of all the reasons why "Silo" remains the most underrated show on Apple TV, perhaps it has to do with Season 3 finally confirming — beyond any doubt — who its best character is and why. Make no mistake, Mayor Juliette has to rank near the top of anyone's list, of course. But we're willing to accept that the contenders for this title are many. There's the returning (but seemingly reformed) villain Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins), perhaps, or maybe Harriet Walter as Juliette's ever-reliable ally Martha Walker. The dark and mysterious Robert Sims (Common) feels worthy of the crown, but is there a dark-horse candidate (or two) in Jessica Henwick's Helen Drew and Ashely Zukerman's Daniel Keene?
No, our pick has been a steady presence in "Silo" since the beginning, and this week's installment only emphasizes why there's only one name that applies: Camille Sims. Thanks to Alexandria Riley's committed performance, writing that allows her to be as complex and conflicted as the story demands, and an episode that provides the perfect opportunity to showcase her strengths and weaknesses as a character, we're making it official: Camille rules.
Camille Sims gets two show-stopping scenes in Silo Season 3, Episode 6
I'll be honest — I didn't go into "Silo" Season 3 expecting big things from Camille Sims, of all people. Technically, she's been a mainstay since the first season, but only later on when the plot begins to escalate and a fugitive Juliette holds her and her son hostage in a desperate attempt to escape the authorities (including, namely, Camille's husband Robert) in Episode 9. She appears more frequently throughout Season 2, but it hasn't been until this year that she's finally come into her own as the unexpected Head of IT, handpicked by the Algorithm.
And what a choice she's proven to be. Where Bernard spiraled into a suicidal depression at the reveal of the Safeguard procedure, Camille has proved far more capable of getting her hands dirty and making impossible choices. No, none of this makes her a heroic figure, a devoted and trustworthy wife to Robert, or a Mother of the Year recipient for her young son Anthony (Oscar Coleman), who's doomed to forget everything about his parents should her plan involving Vitamin D (already dumped into the water supply) go off without a hitch. But this sure makes her into as compelling an individual as any other in the entire show — if not the most by far.
She proves this emphatically in a pair of moments in "The Drive." First, the tension simmering between herself and her husband ultimately boils over when Anthony acts out at school. Robert isn't wrong when he implicitly lays the blame at Camille's feet ... but neither is she when she calls him out for keeping secrets of his own. But the second one is the clincher, when she takes her frustrations out on the Algorithm itself.
Camille Sims becomes the MVP of Silo Season 3 in her confrontation with the Algorithm
Welcome to the big leagues, Camille Sims. "Silo" Season 3 has taken great pains to depict our newest antagonist as someone with the absolute best of intentions while also having what it takes to go to great lengths and see her mission accomplished at all costs. On the surface, that's a combination that our main protagonist Juliette shares as well, but with one striking difference. Only Camille is willing and able to damn the rest of the Silo to a memoryless fate by unknowingly ingesting the Vitamin D drugs if it means saving their lives ... or what remains of it, anyway.
This is front and center in Camille's big confrontation with the Algorithm following her disastrous family dinner at home. Having finally reached her breaking point, the Head of IT lashes out at the Silo's enigmatic decision-maker and accuses it of making a "mistake" by allowing Juliette to send friends to the other Silo in order to rescue the children left behind in Season 2. Camille's greatest (and worst) attribute is her sense of right and wrong, along with her stubbornness in believing that she's always making the correct call. But it isn't until she admits she's "failing" as Head of IT and as a mother/wife that she's able to reset, rebalance, and remember why she was picked for this role — because she's capable, as the Algorithm helpfully tells her.
It's a rare moment of introspection for Camille, but it may prove to be a turning point. When we next find her ordering Juliette around, we can practically see the clarity of purpose written on her face. Strap in, folks. "Silo" Season 3's big bad is only getting started.