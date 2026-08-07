Silo Season 3 Has Officially Confirmed Its Best Character - And It's Not Who You'd Expect

Thank the Founders. This article contains spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 6, "The Drive."

What's the real reason behind the success story of "Silo" Season 3 to this point? Could it be as straightforward as the sheer star power of main lead Rebecca Ferguson and the nerves of steel behind her portrayal of Juliette Nichols? Is it the inescapable parallels between this dystopian tale and our own hyper-digital existence in a 21st Century surveillance state? Or has creator Graham Yost simply found the perfect balance between a faithful retelling and an adaptation willing to depart from the original books when needed? We'd say it's all of the above ... and more.

Of all the reasons why "Silo" remains the most underrated show on Apple TV, perhaps it has to do with Season 3 finally confirming — beyond any doubt — who its best character is and why. Make no mistake, Mayor Juliette has to rank near the top of anyone's list, of course. But we're willing to accept that the contenders for this title are many. There's the returning (but seemingly reformed) villain Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins), perhaps, or maybe Harriet Walter as Juliette's ever-reliable ally Martha Walker. The dark and mysterious Robert Sims (Common) feels worthy of the crown, but is there a dark-horse candidate (or two) in Jessica Henwick's Helen Drew and Ashely Zukerman's Daniel Keene?

No, our pick has been a steady presence in "Silo" since the beginning, and this week's installment only emphasizes why there's only one name that applies: Camille Sims. Thanks to Alexandria Riley's committed performance, writing that allows her to be as complex and conflicted as the story demands, and an episode that provides the perfect opportunity to showcase her strengths and weaknesses as a character, we're making it official: Camille rules.