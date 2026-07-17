Silo Season 3: Vitamin D+ Explained

The following post contains spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 3.

"Silo" Season 3 is full of mysteries and complications as past and future collide. The underrated Apple TV show about remnants of humanity living in underground silos after some catastrophe destroyed the surface world is compelling, with memorable characters, exquisite production design and a great story full of twists and turns.

After Season 2 changed the status quo and revealed some pretty world-altering information about the silos, Season 3 is not slowing down. Even if it feels like the show hit the reset button by making Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette the mayor of the silo while also taking away her memories, the show is quickly and clearly speeding to a series of high-stakes emergencies, starting with Vitamin D+.

In case you haven't been paying attention, Vitamin D+ are the little pills Juliette has been taking daily since returning to the silo. These are meant to help her recovery after surviving a huge fire upon re-entering the silo at the very end of Season 2. In actuality, these aren't just your normal vitamins. Instead, Vitamin D+ is a memory-suppressing drug. Turns out, Juliette's amnesia is not due to a brain injury, it's not due to trauma. It is an artificial condition done to her via the vitamins by Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley) and the mysterious AI voice known as The Algorithm — which secretly runs the entire silo.

This is already quite nefarious, but in Episode 3 we learn the true plot behind the Vitamin D+, and it is the biggest threat the silo has faced in a century.