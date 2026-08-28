Silo Season 3's Scariest Scene Is Straight Out Of Fallout

The following post contains spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 9, "Farewell."

At long last, "Silo" Season 3's penultimate episode, "Farewell," is upon us. This is where we get the big answers and major developments we've been waiting for, some of which we never saw coming. For starters, this episode bids goodbye to Tim Robbins' Bernard Holland, the complex former head of IT in Silo 18. But before he goes outside to clean, he reveals that the mysterious Algorithm that's served as Season 3's big bad may be a person rather than an advanced AI.

Meanwhile, in the past, we witness what seems to be the end of the world on the silos' inauguration day. Specifically, we see Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) and Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) attend the grand opening of the silos, with Helen heading down for a tour of Silo 18 while Daniel is assigned to a tour of Silo 1. Nothing suspicious about those two being arbitrarily separated, right? This is also where we learn that The Pact — which has governed the silos for centuries in the future — is actually just AI slop. Needless to say, it's obvious something is very wrong here.

And then the world ends. "Farewell" concludes with a nuke exploding over Atlanta in the middle of all this, seemingly proving that Per Stensen (Colin Hanks) was right to build the silos in the first place. In response, everyone is rushed to safety into the silos, leaving it unclear if more explosions followed or if this was an isolated incident.

It's a pretty dang horrifying scene of chaos and nuclear obliteration — one that recalls the very similar opening sequence from the excellent "Fallout" TV show.