Silo Season 3 Finally Explains Where The Silos Are Located
Spoilers ahead for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 7, "Radio."
"Silo" Season 3 has proven to be an addictive and thrilling experience. The addition of flashbacks has introduced another layer of mystery and drama to the Apple TV series, and it recalls "Lost" in the way that its focus on character drama makes the questions it raises actually worth pondering. Of course, as we continue to learn more and more about the show's post-apocalyptic setting and how it came to be, "Silo" risks running out of reasons for viewers to stick around beyond getting some firm answers at long last.
Thankfully, "Silo" Season 3 has plenty of drama and stakes to keep us watching. Besides the threat of Vitamin D+ being poured into Silo 18's water supply and erasing everyone's memories, there's also a slow-brewing crisis in the form of those light bulbs being stolen from critical supply (jeopardizing the silo's ability to grow food). Then you have the past-set storyline, in which Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) and journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) are trying to uncover the truth about a mysterious Iran military operation that left Keene's sister Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay) severely injured and unable to remember a thing about her life.
For now, we're still awaiting more on that front. However, Season 3, Episode 7, "Radio," does address a huge question that folks have speculated about since Season 1: Where the hell are the silos located? As it turns out, they're in Atlanta, Georgia. In the past, we see giant excavators drilling massive holes in the ground, and they look exactly like the excavator lying below Silo 18 in the Digger Void, i.e. the giant cavern that George Wilkins (Ferdinand Kingsley) used as a secret workspace.
Per Stensen is a weird but important figure in the creation of the silos
"Radio" introduces us to Per Stensen (Colin Hanks), a tech oligarch who takes Daniel and Helen on a private plane to give them the answers they've been seeking. Right before they land, however, Daniel realizes they are in Atlanta, Georgia, where Per has bought a large parcel of land from local farmers.
Yes, it's clear Per is either the mastermind behind the silos or at least a pretty instrumental figure in their creation. And while this is the first time we've met him, we did hear his name in last week's episode when Daniel described him as "the number one advocate for AI control" and the guy funding the clinic where Charlotte is getting her medical treatment. Helen even mentions the online rumors that Per is a robot and created a unicorn. (That first one is false, but the second is apparently true.)
It might be early to tell, but this guy feels like the "Silo" equivalent of Julianne Nicholson's Sinatra on the show "Paradise." Both are absurdly rich people with an incredible amount of power and a sinister aura, yet they're both genuinely committed to trying to save humanity. In "Radio," Senator Rosalind Thurman (Laura Innes) even claims their mission is to save the world as she accompanies Daniel and Helen to their meeting with Per. So, though it remains to be seen what happened to transform Earth's surface into the desolate nightmare it becomes in the future (at least in Atlanta), it appears that Per did, in fact, manage to save some people with the silos.
You can steam episodes of "Silo" on Apple TV right now.