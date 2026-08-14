Silo Season 3 Finally Explains Where The Silos Are Located

Spoilers ahead for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 7, "Radio."

"Silo" Season 3 has proven to be an addictive and thrilling experience. The addition of flashbacks has introduced another layer of mystery and drama to the Apple TV series, and it recalls "Lost" in the way that its focus on character drama makes the questions it raises actually worth pondering. Of course, as we continue to learn more and more about the show's post-apocalyptic setting and how it came to be, "Silo" risks running out of reasons for viewers to stick around beyond getting some firm answers at long last.

Thankfully, "Silo" Season 3 has plenty of drama and stakes to keep us watching. Besides the threat of Vitamin D+ being poured into Silo 18's water supply and erasing everyone's memories, there's also a slow-brewing crisis in the form of those light bulbs being stolen from critical supply (jeopardizing the silo's ability to grow food). Then you have the past-set storyline, in which Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) and journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) are trying to uncover the truth about a mysterious Iran military operation that left Keene's sister Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay) severely injured and unable to remember a thing about her life.

For now, we're still awaiting more on that front. However, Season 3, Episode 7, "Radio," does address a huge question that folks have speculated about since Season 1: Where the hell are the silos located? As it turns out, they're in Atlanta, Georgia. In the past, we see giant excavators drilling massive holes in the ground, and they look exactly like the excavator lying below Silo 18 in the Digger Void, i.e. the giant cavern that George Wilkins (Ferdinand Kingsley) used as a secret workspace.