Silo Season 3 Just Revealed A Crisis That Could Doom The Entire Silo

This post contains spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 5, "Memory."

Things are ramping up on "Silo," with Season 3 representing the best this Apple TV show has to offer. In the past, congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) and journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) are uncovering a bizarre and vast conspiracy. In the present, it's looking quite dire for the citizens of Silo 18. In addition to the ever-present danger of the Safeguard Protocol (which would unleash poison and kill everyone in the silo), there's also the threat of Vitamin D+ being released into the water supply to erase everyone's memory. Now, it appears there's yet another existential hazard that could destroy the silo as we know it.

In case you haven't been paying close attention, "Silo" Season 3 has been slowly teasing a big problem down in Supply. Early in the season, Orla Kent (Quelin Sepulveda), the shadow to the Head of Supply, tried to raise awareness of some thievery happening in Supply and set about investigating it herself. By Episode 2, though, Orla had vanished, and when the mines were fumigated in Episode 3, her body was discovered by rescuers.

This week's Episode 5, "Memory," picks up with Sheriff Billings (Chinaza Uche) as he learns from the Head of Supply, Marta McLain (Clare Perkins), that the sector has been suffering from theft for years in "Critical Supply." Among the missing items are light bulbs, which Supply doesn't have the tech to make more of. As it stands, the silo will likely run out of them in about two years. And when that happens? The silo's entire food supply will slowly diminish, leaving its inhabitants to starve to death.

Suffice it to say, this puts the people of Silo 18 in a bit of a pickle.