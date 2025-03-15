Who Plays Samantha 'Sinatra' Redmond On Hulu's Paradise?

It's safe to say that, throughout Hulu's new original series "Paradise" (created by "This Is Us" veteran Dan Fogelman, who reunites with that show's star Sterling K. Brown), a lot of stuff happens in the show's first season, which spans eight episodes and imagines a world where a private community lives in a Colorado bunker after an apocalyptic event. We spend the majority of our time with Brown's Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, who discovers that his boss, President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), has been murdered in the very first episode ... but Samantha Redmond, a woman who goes by the name "Sinatra" and runs the bunker largely because she's the richest person who lives there, is also a very important character.

Sinatra is played by Julianne Nicholson, a Hollywood veteran who's been appearing in projects since she got her start in ABC drama "Nothing Sacred" in a one-episode role in 1997. Since then, Nicholson has appeared in everything from "Ally McBeal" to "Masters of Sex" to "Boardwalk Empire" to "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" on the small screen, and on the big screen, she's played supporting roles in projects like "August: Osage County," "I, Tonya," and "Blonde." In 2023, she also led the independent film "Janet Planet." If you're unfamiliar with Nicholson, you might be surprised to learn that she's a venerated actress with an Emmy win under her belt. Here are a few projects where you might have seen her before she started playing Sinatra on "Paradise."