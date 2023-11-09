Dream Scenario Director Kristoffer Borgli Knows How To Weaponize Nicolas Cage [Exclusive Interview]

It's funny you brought up Lovecraft, because his work is so defined by a cosmic sense that the universe does not care about you. Even though this film is about a guy who, for a brief window, is the most important thing in the universe, it's ultimately more about how the universe is so uncaring toward him.

Yeah, I think life is beautiful from the right angle, and I think that it's so easy to look at the negative space of what we don't have, everything that's lacking. It's easy to lose perspective. "Stop and smell the roses" is like a cliche that's worth remembering. I think that's kind of what this character goes through, is he's holding his happiness hostage to these unattainable desires of status and recognition in his field, and it comes in a different way. He's too infatuated by the idea of any recognition that he starts engaging, and then of course it has unforeseen and undesirable consequences.

I think he has a perspective problem. Where the movie starts in that kitchen with his family, that's a nice place, and he keeps looking at everything that's wrong with that and "it's not enough" or "I could have had more." I don't think I'm a pessimist, but I think I exorcise a lot of demons in the fiction, and it makes me happy in my life.

There's a real Rorschach test nature to this film and how people can react to it. To use one scene from the film as an example, there are a group of students who are distraught from their dreams, and they're depicted in the film as being clearly and genuinely traumatized, even as the audience is also on the side of the lead character, who didn't actually harm them. The film wants you to be deeply uncomfortable, right?

Yeah, yeah. It's definitely not a message movie, I think it's a character portrait. I think it's a character who reveals his true self in the moment of crisis. All of the kind of strange aspects of our current culture is thrown at him: They try to monetize him and he gets all the pile-on of negative reactions, but then also there's the contrarian industrial complex, the Joe Rogan or alternative space that then is opening their doors. In the midst of this, it's looking at the character and how he navigates it and what is revealed about him and all of these twists and turns.

The nightmare scenes of depicting what the students are going through, that has been a discussion with the distributors and stuff, of like, "Does that scene need to exist?" Because it's so kind of violent and horrific, it might change the rating of the movie. But to me, it was really important to show that they have a point. It's probably impossible to go through an education with this guy as your professor if you have nightmares that are this extreme every night. I didn't want to pick a very obvious side. I don't have an ax to grind with a certain kind of hot topic, culture war issues. I think I just wanted to look at a man in the eye of the storm.

There's a book called "So You've Been Publicly Shamed" by Jon Ronson, and it talks about what happened when ordinary people find themselves in the center of a social media storm. It's one of the scariest books I've ever read.

I know, and I read that book, too, and I've been interested in just, how does it feel to be that person? That was definitely part of the early inspiration.