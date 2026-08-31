5 Reasons Why Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars Flopped At The Box Office

Despite having the might of Disney's 20th Century Studios and a legendary director behind it,"The Dog Stars" couldn't find much love at the box office. Hailing from Ridley Scott, a man who has made great sci-fi movies such as "Alien" and "Blade Runner," the film flat-out bombed in its debut. And while the summer 2026 box office has been great in general, this was a sour way to help end the season.

"The Dog Stars" opened to $8 million domestically to go with $11.3 million internationally, giving it a disastrous $19.3 million global start. (For context, the film's budget is said to be at least $70 million, although it may be as high as $110 million.) It placed number five on the charts behind "Insidious: Out of the Further" ($10.1 million) on its second weekend and well below the once canceled Looney Tunes pic "Coyote vs. Acme" ($15.9 million), which landed at number two on the domestic box office charts. Elsewhere, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ($22.2 million) came in at number one for a fifth weekend in a row.

So, what went wrong? How did Disney make such a grave miscalculation? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "The Dog Stars" flopped at the box office in its opening weekend. Let's get into it.