The Dog Stars Review: Jacob Elordi And Margaret Qualley Try To Survive Ridley Scott's Post-Apocalyptic Oddity

Ridley Scott's "The Dog Stars" is an odd film. I mean that in a mostly complimentary way — Scott could've done something far more straightforward and borderline crowd-pleasing with this material, but instead has made a movie that attempts to cram a variety of tones and influences into one strangely low-key package.

Adapted by screenwriter Mark L. Smith from Peter Heller's novel, "The Dog Stars" isn't treading any new ground; it recalls a plethora of post-apocalyptic films that came before it, and while the characters are adults, there's a touch of YA book saga influence on display. Just to round things out, "The Dog Stars" also dips into video game territory as characters hide in the shadows aiming weapons at nameless enemies. And oh yeah, there's a part of the movie where it seems like Scott is attempting to make an old-school Hollywood Western, complete with problematic, outdated Native American-coded characters who wear warpaint, make whooping noises, and shoot arrows at our heroes.

Things come to a truly bizarre head during a surreal third act twist that every piece of marketing for the film has worked extra hard to ignore. I've already seen several of my colleagues commenting that this section sinks things, but I'd argue it's when the movie truly comes alive, mostly because it fits in perfectly with Scott's pessimistic worldview in ways the rest of the film does not.