Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars Will End The Summer Box Office On A Disappointing Note

Ridley Scott is a legendary director, if ever there were such a thing. From all-time classics like "Alien" to Oscar-winners like "Gladiator," he can do it all. That's why Scott is one of the highest-grossing directors ever at the box office. So, can the man work his magic once again on "The Dog Stars" when it opens next weekend? Unfortunately, barring what would equate to a modern miracle, it's looking like Scott's post-apocalyptic sci-fi flick will end the summer on a disappointing note.

As of this writing, Disney and 20th Century Studios' "The Dog Stars" is expected to pull in between $18 and $23 million domestically when it arrives in theaters next weekend, per Box Office Pro. On the surface, for a non-franchise post-apocalyptic drama with science fiction elements, that's not bad. The problem is that Scott doesn't make cheap movies, and this one carries a reported $110 million budget, meaning it needs to make blockbuster money to justify its existence.

Scott's latest will be opening against "Coyote vs. Acme," with the live-action/animated feature having secured a release date following its controversial cancellation thanks to the folks over at Ketchup Entertainment. The "Looney Tunes" movie is expected to do between $12 and $18 million. There's also "Idiots," but that will be a non-factor with an expected $2 million debut.

The good news is that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will finally be winding down its record-breaking run by then. As will Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," with the blockbuster having only just passed "Deadpool & Wolverine" to become the biggest R-rated box office success ever (with $1.34 billion to its name). The bad news is that current projections are still soft, meaning Scott's film is going to need a lot of help beyond its first weekend.