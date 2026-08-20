Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Stole A Major Box Office Record From Deadpool & Wolverine

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" has cemented its legacy in the annals of cinema history. Not only because it's been hailed as one of the filmmaker's very best movies, but also because it now holds an impressive box office record — one that Nolan stole from one of the biggest Marvel blockbusters of the 2020s. "Deadpool & Wolverine" was the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. No longer.

As of this writing, "The Odyssey" has made $1.34 billion globally. That puts it just about the lifetime gross of 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine," which was hugely profitable for Marvel, pulling in $1.33 billion worldwide, including $636.7 million domestically and $701.3 million internationally. Nolan's latest now holds the title as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

This doesn't take anything away from director Shawn Levy's entry in the "Deadpool" franchise. It was the second-highest-grossing movie of 2024 overall, trailing only Pixar's monster hit "Inside Out 2" ($1.69 billion). "Deadpool & Wolverine" is also the biggest "X-Men" movie ever at the box office. That's going to be a challenging record for Marvel's forthcoming "X-Men" reboot to break. It's also the highest-grossing non-"Spider-Man" movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion). In short, it's still a monster hit. Star Ryan Reynolds even shared his own congratulations on social media:

Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car. pic.twitter.com/s7QzTza21l — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 19, 2026

But there's a new king in town, and Mr. Christopher Nolan, whose adaptation of Homer's epic has become a true global phenomenon, is wearing the crown. "The Odyssey" has been ruling the box office since it hit theaters in July. Released by Universal Pictures with a whopping $250 million budget, it's also one of the most expensive R-rated movies ever made. Even so, it proved to be money well spent.