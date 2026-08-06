The Odyssey Puts Christopher Nolan Above Marvel's Biggest Directors At The Box Office

Christopher Nolan is and has long been in a class of his own in terms of modern movie directors. "Oppenheimer" cemented Nolan as one of the all-time best box office bets, but "The Odyssey" has only further affirmed his standing as a true cinematic great. Not just because he makes Oscar-winning, widely acclaimed cinema, but because he's now literally one of the biggest directors ever in terms of the box office. So much so that he's surpassed Marvel's biggest directing duo thanks to "The Odyssey."

As of this writing, "The Odyssey" has made $931 million worldwide and is well on its way to becoming Nolan's biggest movie ever, overtaking 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" ($1.08 billion worldwide). With that, the director's lifetime box office total for movies he's directed has climbed to $6.95 billion. That puts him at number three on the list of the 10 highest-grossing directors ever at the box office, surpassing Joe and Anthony Russo, aka. the Russo Brothers.

The Russo Brothers are behind the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of all time. Most notably, they helmed 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" ($2 billion worldwide) and its box office record-shattering 2019 follow-up "Avengers: Endgame", which pmade $2.79 billion worldwide, briefly overtaking James Cameron's "Avatar" ($2.92 billion) to become the biggest film ever.

To date, the Russos have pulled in $6.76 billion globally, thanks almost entirely to their work within the MCU. That work also includes 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," the film that turned Captain America into a box office superstar, bringing in $714.4 million worldwide. The Russos then returned to helm "Captain America: Civil War" ($1.15 billion worldwide), which became the biggest movie globally of 2016.