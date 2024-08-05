Deadpool & Wolverine Is Now The Biggest X-Men Movie Ever At The Box Office
It was another downright ridiculous weekend for "Deadpool & Wolverine" at the box office. M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller "Trap" entered the marketplace with an opening weekend just shy of $16 million, but that wasn't nearly enough to challenge Marvel's latest for the top spot. So, director Shawn Levy's R-rated romp through the multiverse easily held onto the crown, taking in an additional $97 million domestically in its second weekend. More importantly, it now stands alone as the highest-grossing "X-Men" movie ever. Frankly, it's not even close and that gap is only going to widen in the coming weeks.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" has earned $395.5 million domestically through two weekends to go with $428.5 million internationally. That figure includes another stellar $110.5 million from overseas markets this past weekend. The film's running global total stands at $824 million, meaning it has passed 2018's "Deadpool 2" ($786.3 million) to become the biggest "X-Men" movie ever at the box office. For what it's worth, 2016's "Deadpool" ($782.6 million), which started it all for Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth, now sits in the number three spot for this franchise.
As far as ensemble "X-Men" films go, 2014's "Days of Future Past" stands tall with $747.8 million worldwide to its name. Sitting at the bottom of the list is 2020's much-troubled "The New Mutants" ($47.5 million), which was done precisely no favors by the pandemic. All of this is also, it's worth noting, unadjusted for inflation. In any event, even adjusting for inflation shouldn't change the picture too much by the time this movie's theatrical run is over — seeing as it's going to pass the $1 billion mark in no time. In all likelihood, we're looking at an R-rated movie that is probably going to make at least $1.2 billion globally at this point, and that's on the conservative end.
Deadpool is the unquestioned king of the X-Men universe
What's fascinating is just how dominant the "Deadpool" franchise has become within the scope of the larger "X-Men" universe. 2000's "X-Men" is truly the movie that kicked the door wide open for the modern superhero film as we know it. 1998's "Blade" was Marvel's first true box office hit, but "X-Men" brought the movie brand to the masses and paved the way for everything that came after. That franchise had some true high points, such as "X2" and the aforementioned "Days of Future Past," but it also had some true low points. The less said about "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and "Dark Phoenix," the better.
By the time "Deadpool" arrived in 2016, there were 16 years' worth of movies in this franchise that had brought us to a place where an R-rated solo spin-off centered on a character who wasn't named Wolverine was justifiable. It caught Fox — and the industry at large — off guard when that movie shattered box office records and became one of the biggest movies of the year. It's still remarkable that it wasn't a core "X-Men" film or spin-off focused on a bigger character that broke out this big.
That said, it only makes sense that making people wait six years for a sequel to "Deadpool 2" while adding Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to the mix, would result in a big bang. "Deadpool & Wolverine" now ranks as the biggest R-rated movie ever domestically, having recently passed "The Passion of the Christ ($370 million). It will soon pass "Oppenheimer" ($975.2 million) and "Joker" ($1.07 billion) to become the biggest R-rated movie ever globally. It's Deadpool's world, the other X-Men are just living in it.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters now.