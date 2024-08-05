Deadpool & Wolverine Is Now The Biggest X-Men Movie Ever At The Box Office

It was another downright ridiculous weekend for "Deadpool & Wolverine" at the box office. M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller "Trap" entered the marketplace with an opening weekend just shy of $16 million, but that wasn't nearly enough to challenge Marvel's latest for the top spot. So, director Shawn Levy's R-rated romp through the multiverse easily held onto the crown, taking in an additional $97 million domestically in its second weekend. More importantly, it now stands alone as the highest-grossing "X-Men" movie ever. Frankly, it's not even close and that gap is only going to widen in the coming weeks.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" has earned $395.5 million domestically through two weekends to go with $428.5 million internationally. That figure includes another stellar $110.5 million from overseas markets this past weekend. The film's running global total stands at $824 million, meaning it has passed 2018's "Deadpool 2" ($786.3 million) to become the biggest "X-Men" movie ever at the box office. For what it's worth, 2016's "Deadpool" ($782.6 million), which started it all for Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth, now sits in the number three spot for this franchise.

As far as ensemble "X-Men" films go, 2014's "Days of Future Past" stands tall with $747.8 million worldwide to its name. Sitting at the bottom of the list is 2020's much-troubled "The New Mutants" ($47.5 million), which was done precisely no favors by the pandemic. All of this is also, it's worth noting, unadjusted for inflation. In any event, even adjusting for inflation shouldn't change the picture too much by the time this movie's theatrical run is over — seeing as it's going to pass the $1 billion mark in no time. In all likelihood, we're looking at an R-rated movie that is probably going to make at least $1.2 billion globally at this point, and that's on the conservative end.