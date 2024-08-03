M. Night Shyamalan's Trap Catches $16 Million, But Deadpool & Wolverine Still Rule The Box Office

Ever since M. Night Shyamalan made his triumphant comeback with 2015's low-budget horror "The Visit" (which he financed by re-mortgaging his home), it's been hard not to root for his movies at the box office. Shyamalan's filmography has had its ups ("Split") and downs ("Old") since then, but it's exciting to have a filmmaker consistently turning out original and unpredictable genre movies with a real auteur mark on them.

His latest offering, "Trap," stars Josh Hartnett as a serial killer who discovers that the pop star concert he's taken his daughter to is actually the stage for a police plot to ensnare him. It's a wild idea, inspired by an equally wild true story. Based on the opening day numbers, "Trap" will further cement Shyamalan's image as a plucky underdog by debuting in third place at the box office, behind "Twisters" (in second place) and the Marvel titan team-up "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Third place isn't as bad as it sounds. Per Deadline, "Trap" grossed $6.6 million on its opening day and is heading for an estimated $16 million opening weekend, which is in line with earlier projections. That's a decent start for a movie with a reported $30 million budget — which, according to Variety, was once again largely self-financed by Shyamalan. It's a similar start to the director's 2021 movie "Old" ($16.8 million) and his 2023 thriller "Knock at the Cabin" ($14.1 million). There definitely seems to be a baseline population of Shyamafans who reliably show up for Shyamalan's movies as soon as they hit theaters. (Full disclosure: I'm one of them.)