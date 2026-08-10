The Dark Knight Rises Is No Longer Christopher Nolan's Biggest Box Office Hit Ever

Christopher Nolan has a new highest-grossing movie. The Oscar-winning director is currently riding high, with his film adaptation of "The Odyssey" having ruled the box office ever since it premiered in July. Now, Nolan's epic has surpassed another epic of sorts, one of the superhero variety, at the global box office.

As of this writing, "The Odyssey" has earned $1.1 billion in theaters worldwide. It will soon pass "Transformers: Age of Extinction" ($1.105 billion) and "Skyfall" ($1.108 billion), itself the biggest "James Bond" movie ever, to enter the list of the top 40 highest-grossing film ever. Perhaps more importantly, it's already overtaken 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" ($1.08 billion) to become the top-grossing movie of Nolan's impressive career, unadjusted for inflation.

At the time of its release, "The Dark Knight Rises" gave DC an ending when it needed a beginning. Nolan's Batman trilogy was over, which is part of the reason why it was such a big hit, but DC was trying to start a cinematic universe to rival Marvel Studios'. It was happening as superheroes were experiencing a commercial peak. All of this to say, it's mighty impressive that "The Odyssey," an R-rated epic based on Homer's classic tale, has managed to overtake the finale to Nolan's much-beloved "Dark Knight" trilogy.

Nolan's latest earned another $110 million globally over this past weekend, meaning it still has a lot of gas left in the tank as well. By the end of its run, "The Odyssey" could easily surpass the $1.5 billion mark, joining movies like "The Avengers" and "Furious 7." It may ultimately climb into the top 15 of all time, if not higher.