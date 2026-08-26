Next James Bond Actor Shortlist Revealed: Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner & More

A full five years after Daniel Craig's tenure as 007 ended, the search for the next Bond, James Bond is coming into focus. The "James Bond" franchise is now owned and controlled by Amazon, with the mega-corporation buying out the Broccoli family last year after Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother, Michael G. Wilson, shepherded the series since taking over for the franchise's original producer, Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli. Now, it's all about finding who will lead the famed MI6 spy into his next era, and we have a better idea of who could be tapped to fill those big shoes.

According to Page Six, several actors are due to screen test for Amazon and MGM shortly. That list includes some A-listers and prime up-and-comers such as Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses"), Callum Turner ("One Night Only"), Jacob Elordi ("Wuthering Heights"), Paul Mescal ("Gladiator II"), and Harris Dickinson ("Babygirl"). We're also hearing from our own sources that Jack O'Connell ("Sinners") is still in the mix. Some of these names have been making the rounds for a while. They're all actors in their 30s and they all make some sense as handsome, British men who would look good in a suit.

However, the report notes that one unexpected actor is currently the frontrunner: Jack Barton. By far the least well-known actor of the bunch, Barton had a bit part in "Poor Things" in addition to starring in shows such as "War of the Worlds," "Heartstopper," and "Rogue Heroes." But if this report is to be believed, it's his role to lose at the moment — and our own sources confirm that Barton is one of the finalists.

This would line up with a "James Bond" casting rumor that suggested an unknown British actor was being eyed for the next 007. Barton would fit that bill pretty well. He's also just 31, meaning that he could, in theory, play the role for a long, long time, should things go well enough for him to do so. Amazon is franchise-focused, and they want someone for the long haul.