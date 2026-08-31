What Coyote Vs. Acme's Box Office Means For The Future Of The Looney Tunes Franchise

Justice has finally been served. After Warner Bros. unceremoniously attempted to scrap the movie for a tax write off several years ago, "Coyote vs. Acme" has made its way to theaters. In March 2025, the movie secured a release thanks to the unlikely savior Ketchup Entertainment. So, after all this, how did the "Looney Tunes" movie do at the box office? Well, it's a little complicated.

Directed by Dave Green ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"), the live-action/animated hybrid flick brought in $15.9 million domestically. That was good enough for number two on the charts behind "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ($22.2 million), which was number one for a fifth straight weekend. It performed better than the weekend's other big newcomer, Ridley Scott's post-apocalyptic "The Dog Stars" ($8 million), which stars Jacob Elordi and Margaret Qualley.

Warner Bros. spent a reported $70 million producing "Coyote vs. Acme" and was set to take less than that as a tax write-off to get it off of the books, not dissimilar to how the "Batgirl" movie was canceled in 2022. But after months of back and forth, Ketchup paid $50 million for the rights, rescuing it from a grim fate. That alone is a win, but can this movie be an outright financial win? That's where, again, it's complicated.

In the movie, after decades of problems with ACME's products, Wile E. Coyote finally fights back. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote's chaotic catastrophes.