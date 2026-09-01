Yellowstone Star Gil Birmingham Voices An X-Men '97 Character That Deserves More Screen Time

Hollywood has never been very friendly to Native Americans. Western films of the 20th century often propagated the myth of Natives as "savages," and even today there aren't too many A-list Native American actors. That means the Native actors who have reached that level stand out, such as the late Graham Greene (who was of Canadian First Nation descent), Wes Studi, Zahn McClarnon, and Gil Birmingham.

Movie/TV fans might recognize Birmingham especially for his varied collaborations with writer-showrunner Taylor Sheridan. Birmingham appeared in 2016 Neo-Western "Hell or High Water," written by Sheridan, as the Texas Ranger Alberto Parker. (Birmingham also has Mexican ancestry, hence him playing parts like Alberto.) When Sheridan directed a film, "Wind River" — which is explicitly about the epidemic of missing/murdered Native women — he cast Birmingham as grieving father Martin Hanson.

Birmingham and Sheridan's most sustained collaboration was on Western TV hit "Yellowstone," where Birmingham played Chief Thomas Rainwater. A wealthy casino owner and chairman of the fictional Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock, Rainwater wants to reclaim his people's ancestral lands, including the Dutton Ranch. Introduced as an antagonist, Rainwater sticks around through the show and follows an archetypal "initial villain becomes an ally" journey (the Vegeta of "Yellowstone").

Rainwater continues to appear on the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" (which has some clamoring for Rainwater to get his own show), but Birmingham is staying plenty busy in other roles. He's even been part of the Marvel universe since 2024, voicing Forge on "X-Men '97." A mutant, Forge possesses an innate understanding of technology and how systems work that makes him a genius mechanic and inventor; he can whip up a time machine as easily as fixing a jet engine. He's also one of the more storied Native characters in Marvel, and a perfect role for Birmingham.