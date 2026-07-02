Who Are X-Factor On X-Men '97? The Marvel Comics Team Explained

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2, "A Force to Be Reckoned With."

At the end of "X-Men '97" Season 1, the X-Men were divided; five of them shot to the far future, five of them thrown to the distant past. But as far as those left in 1997 were concerned, the heroes died when Magneto's Asteroid M imploded. Each part of the three-episode Season 2 premiere is set in a different time period; Episode 2 returns to 1997, where things still aren't going great for mutants.

Valerie Cooper (Catherine Disher), the government agent who last season decided "Magneto was right," is now locking up mutant kids to supposedly keep them safe from bigots. In this task, she's recruited her own team of mutants, X-Factor. (The story of how is told in the "X-Men '97: Season Two" comic prequel.)

The X-Factor lineup, introduced this episode, is:

Havok/Alex Summers, the field leader who can project energy blasts and the long-lost brother of the X-Men's field leader, Cyclops/Scott Summers. Polaris/Lorna Dane, a former X-Man, Havok's girlfriend, and the daughter of Magneto who shares his metalbending powers. Strong Guy/Guido Carosella, who channels energy into muscle mass. (He's also the comic relief on the team, including his laconic and uncreative code name.) Wolfsbane/Rahne Sinclair, a Scottish mutant who can shapeshift like a werewolf. Jamie Madrox/Multiple Man, who can duplicate endless clones of himself.

In "A Force to Be Reckoned With," X-Factor butts heads with Cable's (Chris Potter) and Jubilee's (Holly Chou) new underground team X-Force. X-Factor has the law on their side, and Havok proudly boasts they are the good guys in their first scene. That said scene involves them chasing down some scared mutant kids to lock them up gives that claim a heavy flavor of self-delusion.