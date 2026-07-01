X-Men '97 Season 2 Reveals Who Sent The X-Men Through Time

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episodes 1-3, "Days of Past Future," "A Force to Be Reckoned With," and "Rise of Apocalypse Part 1."

"X-Men" stories love time travel. The 1981 "X-Men" comic two-parter "Days of Future Past" by Chris Claremont and John Byrne is the original "Terminator." A decade later, the 1992 animated "X-Men" adapted that story with newer time-traveling character, Bishop (Philip Akin).

Sequel series "X-Men '97" brought Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith) back as a full-time X-Man, at least for a bit. Back in Season 1, Episode 3, "Fire Made Flesh," Bishop leaves to bring Scott Summers/Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey's (Jennifer Hale) son Nathan to the future, when technology might be available to treat his infection by a techno-organic virus.

That paid off at the end of the Season 1 finale, "Tolerance is Extinction." After the explosion of Magneto's Asteroid M, the world thought the X-Men were dead, but really they were sent through time. Cyclops and Jean arrive in 3960 AD, where they meet a hooded psychic named Mother Askani (Gates McFadden) and her Clan Askani. One member is a preteen Nathan, who his parents now know will become the cyborg supersoldier Cable (Chris Potter).

This cliffhanger made us wonder not only how the X-Men would get home, but who sent them through time in the first place. If you thought "X-Men '97" Season 2 would leave this mystery hanging for long, think again. Season 2 premiere "Days of Past Future" clears up the fates of Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), and Morph (J. P. Karliak), who were MIA at the end of Season 1: They were simply sent to the future alongside Cyclops and Jean. During the episode, Mother Askani confesses to Storm that she was the one who brought half of the X-Men to the future, and sent the other half to the distant past.