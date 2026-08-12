X-Men '97 Teases The Return Of An Infamous Marvel Villain In Season 3

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 9, "Survival of the Fittest" follow.

Since Season 1 of "X-Men '97," many fans have been guessing that United Nations officer Valerie "Val" Cooper (Catherine Disher) is not what she appears to be. During the 1990s' "Muir Island Saga" in the "X-Men" comics, the shapeshifter Mystique/Raven Darkholme posed as Cooper. Fans theorized that the Val in "X-Men '97" is also Mystique, working undercover to sabotage the X-Men.

Season 1 did not bear that out, when Val turned out to be part of Bastion's (Theo James) anti-mutant Operation: Zero Tolerance. Sfter witnessing the genocide of Genosha, she repented, even declaring "Magneto was right" that mutants need to fight. But Val's portrayal in Season 2 renewed this speculation. She was now leading X-Factor, a government-sponsored team of mutants trying to keep mutants "safe" by locking them up. In Episode 6, "Danger.exe," Val fired Polaris (Carolina Ravassa) for going too hard on attacking the Purifiers, anti-mutant extremists.

How does Val proclaiming "Magneto was right" square with her chastising Magneto's daughter to not become her father? Her actions in the "X-Men '97" Season 2 finale, setting X-Factor on a collision course with the X-Men, would also make sense as Mystique pitting enemies against each other. But "Survival of the Fittest" reveals that Mystique hasn't been impersonating Val Cooper ... until now.

A post-credits scene in "Survival of the Fittest" features Val in her office, when another Val walks in and her jaw drops. The Val in the office is Mystique (Randall Carpenter, another voice actor reprising her role from the original "X-Men" animated series), who then kills the real Val. This sets up Mystique as a major antagonist for "X-Men '97" Season 3, and one who can do a lot of damage from inside the U.S. government.