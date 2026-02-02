I've Been Reading Comics For 28 Years. Here's What The X-Men Movies Get Wrong About Mystique

Nearly 30 years ago, I walked into a comic book store for the first time, wowed by the rows of colorful artwork. I picked up my first "X-Men" comic because I liked the animated series and began my lifelong appreciation for being mutant and proud. One character stood out above all of the others, her fiery personality as vibrant as her bright red hair: Mystique.

In the comics, Mystique is pretty complicated. She's a rather mysterious shapeshifting mutant who can transform into anyone, including mimicking their voice. While she's usually a villain for the X-Men to face off against, she's also had a few great runs as an antihero as well, though her penchant for violence means she's not really great X-Men team material herself (though she has tried). She's a lover, a fighter, a parent, and an absolute bisexual legend. Unfortunately, the movie versions of her are an inaccurate mess.

In the first three "X-Men" movies, Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) pretty much only served as a henchperson for the main villain, Magneto (Ian McKellen), while in "X-Men: First Class" and its sequels, Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) was childhood friends with Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and the love interest of Magneto (Michael Fassbender). She only really existed to forward their character arcs, save for when she broke good herself in the abysmal "X-Men: Apocalypse" and became the new de facto leader of the X-Men.

Mystique is one of the coolest characters in all of comics, and it's deeply frustrating that the movie versions just don't even come close.